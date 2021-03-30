How To Color Your Hair And Beard At Home For Men – Robb Report

Fashion
For most men, the salon or barbershop experience is often more anxiety-provoking than pampering – love at first sight and you are weeks away from a mulligan. And if the haircuts are bad, public hair coloring treatments can seem bordering on mortification (mostly, thanks to old-school taboos). Fortunately, men no longer need to be intimidated. With advanced at-home procedures and direct-to-consumer models, men’s hair treatments are more acceptable and accessible than ever.
Carlos Barreto, former executive of Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola and Revlon who launched the personalized at-home hair coloring system is a key player in the male grooming movement. Intelligent man this month. “As a user of the beard color myself,” Barreto says, “I decided to redefine the category by creating tailored options for consumers that deliver the most natural.” Here, he shares his thoughts on the industry, as well as tips for creating your best hair color at home.
What prompted you to start Cleverman?
“Hair and beard color is on the rise in the United States and around the world. It is also a market with very limited players and options. Hair and beard color can be very intimidating, especially for men. It’s a chemistry project! And men today are looking for a more natural look, which requires a higher level of customization.
Millennials are 40 years old and we wanted to bring a new solution to this group that is looking for more personalization, products that come straight to them, and digitally driven brands that break the mold with superior quality.
Why should men color their hair at home?
“Hair coloring at home is a great option for men – in fact, 80 percent of men who color do it at home. Treatment is still taboo and most men don’t feel comfortable doing it in a salon or barbershop. That being said, men’s hair color is increasingly accessible and accepted, so we see huge potential in both channels.
How should men color their hair at home? Explain the process to us.
“It’s easy. First, read your instructions – we provide consumers with personalized instructions with their name, technique, and even a personalized time. Then follow four easy steps.
Preparation: Put on your gloves and apply a barrier cream on the forehead line (for hair color). Cleverman provides gloves to match your hand size, so you have full control throughout the process.
Mix: Now mix your color and developer. Cleverman offers you custom color and developer, so you get the best color to meet your needs.
Apply: Then apply the product to your hair or beard. Application is the key to a more personalized result. Whether you want to cover all of your gray or just a portion of it, we’ve got you covered with precise instructions and the right tools for the look you want.
Wait: now wait for your personalized time. Our algorithm calculates the estimated development time for each consumer, taking into account the amount of gray, the difficulty to cover and the desired appearance.
Cleanse: Finally, rinse your hair color or beard with hair cleanser or beard and face scrub. Cleverman offers you the correct post-treatment depending on your hair condition or skin type. Post-processing also helps set the color for a longer lasting result. “
How often should men color their hair? What does the maintenance routine look like?
“Hair color is usually once a month; it really depends on how fast your hair is growing. Since beard hair grows faster, you may need to touch up once a week. Cleverman beard color is reusable and lasts up to four applications, so a kit lasts at least a month. “
Do you have any other grooming tips men should consider?
“For the hair, I suggest cutting it right before coloring. This will help you get a better look and a more even color on the roots. After coloring the hair, use shampoo, conditioner and styling. Try to avoid washing your hair every day.
For a beard, trim your beard and mustache before coloring. Also use a beard and face scrub after coloring to cleanse and nourish your beard. “
