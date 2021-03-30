Cult favorite underwear brand opens first DFW store in Southlake





Tommy John, a cult underwear brand with the clever “No Adjustment Needed” slogan, will debut in Dallas-Fort Worth at Southlake Town Square on Saturday April 3. The new 1925 square feet shop is the second largest company in Texas (behind Houston) and the fifth nationally. It’s at 1426 Main St., across from LUSH. Tommy john sells super comfortable underwear and clothing made of high-tech, premium fabrics for men and women “no marriage guaranteed,” they boast. A statement says the brand is “committed to solving the problems men and women face with their underwear and clothing,” as CNN listeners on Sirius XM Radio know from their commercials that air every other break. advertising. If there’s one thing we can all agree on after this year, it’s the value of comfort, co-founder Tom Patterson said in the release. We were very excited to open our doors to the Southlake Town Square community, and we look forward to giving even more people the chance to live more comfortably with Tommy John. Patterson founded Tommy John in 2008 with his wife Erin Fujimoto. As a medical device salesman, Patterson had become frustrated with his underwear constantly coming off, he said. So the husband and wife “decided to redesign men’s base layers from scratch with a focus on premium fabric, innovative fit and problem-solving functionality,” the release said. . Since then, they’ve also launched bras and women’s clothing, designed with the same emphasis on fabrics, fit and function, they say. Men’s prices run from around $ 18.50 for cotton boxer shorts, to $ 36 for “Second Skin” mid-length boxer shorts, to around $ 68 for pajama pants. Women can expect to find “Second Skin” briefs for $ 20, “Second Skin” bras for $ 68, and a “Second Skin” t-shirt dress for $ 78. “Second Skin” is a big deal here, obviously. According to website, it’s a soft, silky fabric “constructed from an exclusive, pilling-free micro-modal fabric sourced from beech trees. So soft and luxurious, it’s like you’re wearing nothing at all.” The Southlake store opening comes as part of a four-year partnership the brand has with the Dallas Cowboys, the brand says. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos