Fashion
Meet the semi-finalists of the LVMH 2021 CR Fashion Book Prize
It’s no surprise that creation begins at home.
Throughout 2020, as the fashion industry braced itself to make an impact in a pandemic with looming economic recession and called for a fair workforce, young designers often took the liberty of exploring the chaos of our locked-out world.
In a world more apart than ever, the 20 semi-finalists of the coveted LVMH young designer award come from an interconnected world that defies the standards of the fashion industry. Many semi-finalists describe their collections as genderless and fluid, a tangible representation of the groundbreaking work that takes place in small workshops from Nigeria and Japan to China and Lebanon. A majority represent a post-pandemic future, filled with complex and thoughtful designs exhibiting expression of style, materialism and sustainability.
For the first time in the history of the awards, the public is allowed to vote for their favorites in a virtual exhibition hall on April 6. Alongside industry figures and cultural icons like Bella Hadid, Naomi Osaka and our very own Carine, fashion lovers participate in the fun.
“All the semi-finalists demonstrate a sincere and deep commitment, be it social, ethical, artisanal, environmental or local. They are anchored in today’s world, ”said Delphine Arnault, Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton. Arnault founded the award in 2014 to nurture the brightest in fashion
Last year, the coveted winner’s spot was shared among all the finalists. For the 2021 laureate, the prize of 300,000 euros is accompanied by a year of mentoring from LVMH executives, arguably one of the highest distinctions one can receive in the industry. “The winners are young, often working alone or in pairs, sometimes surrounded by very small teams, and they are not always aware of how this industry works, in terms of intellectual property or marketing, sourcing or distribution, supply chain, ”Arnault said of the mentoring program. “All the winners confirm how much this helps them in their strategy and development.”
Win or lose, we can’t wait to see what these emerging designers have in store for the future. Meet the 20 semi-finalists of the 2021 LVMH Young Fashion Designers Prize below.
Alicia robison
Designer behind AGR, a British women’s ready-to-wear brand based in the UK.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Bianca Saunders
Designer behind the eponymous British men’s ready-to-wear brand based in the United Kingdom.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Charles de Vilmorin
Designer behind an eponymous French brand based in France.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Christopher john rogers
Creator behind the eponymous American brand of women’s clothing based in the United States.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Conner Ives
Creator behind the eponymous American brand of women’s clothing based in the United Kingdom.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Federico China
Designer behind the eponymous Italian brand without gender based in Italy.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Colm Dillane
Designer behind KidSuper, an American men’s ready-to-wear brand based in the United States.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Kika Vargas
Designer behind the eponymous Colombian women’s clothing brand based in Colombia.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Adeju thompson
Designer behind Lagos Space Program, a Nigerian sexless brand based in Nigeria.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Lukhanyo Mdingi
Creator behind the eponymous South African clothing brand for women and men based in South Africa.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Tadu Midorikawa
Designer behind Midorikawa Official, a sexless Japanese brand based in Japan.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Nancy Dojaka
Designer behind the eponymous UK-based Albanian women’s clothing brand.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Dongjoon lim
Designer behind Post Archive Fashion, a Korean menswear brand based in South Korea.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Cynthia Mehrej
Creator behind Renaissance Renaissance, a Lebanese women’s ready-to-wear brand based in Lebanon and France.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Andreas Steiner
Designer behind Rier, an Italian brand without sex based in France.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Rui zhou
Designer behind Rui, a Chinese sexless brand based in China.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Saul nash
Designer behind the eponymous British men’s ready-to-wear brand based in the United Kingdom.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Shuting Qiu
Designer behind the eponymous Chinese women’s clothing brand based in China.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Takuya Morikawa
Creator behind Taakk, a Japanese men’s ready-to-wear brand based in Japan.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Amy Trinh and Evan Phillips
Creators behind Wed, a British women’s clothing brand based in the UK.
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]