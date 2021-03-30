Meet the semi-finalists of the LVMH 2021 CR Fashion Book Prize

It’s no surprise that creation begins at home.

Throughout 2020, as the fashion industry braced itself to make an impact in a pandemic with looming economic recession and called for a fair workforce, young designers often took the liberty of exploring the chaos of our locked-out world.

In a world more apart than ever, the 20 semi-finalists of the coveted LVMH young designer award come from an interconnected world that defies the standards of the fashion industry. Many semi-finalists describe their collections as genderless and fluid, a tangible representation of the groundbreaking work that takes place in small workshops from Nigeria and Japan to China and Lebanon. A majority represent a post-pandemic future, filled with complex and thoughtful designs exhibiting expression of style, materialism and sustainability.

For the first time in the history of the awards, the public is allowed to vote for their favorites in a virtual exhibition hall on April 6. Alongside industry figures and cultural icons like Bella Hadid, Naomi Osaka and our very own Carine, fashion lovers participate in the fun.

“All the semi-finalists demonstrate a sincere and deep commitment, be it social, ethical, artisanal, environmental or local. They are anchored in today’s world, ”said Delphine Arnault, Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton. Arnault founded the award in 2014 to nurture the brightest in fashion

Last year, the coveted winner’s spot was shared among all the finalists. For the 2021 laureate, the prize of 300,000 euros is accompanied by a year of mentoring from LVMH executives, arguably one of the highest distinctions one can receive in the industry. “The winners are young, often working alone or in pairs, sometimes surrounded by very small teams, and they are not always aware of how this industry works, in terms of intellectual property or marketing, sourcing or distribution, supply chain, ”Arnault said of the mentoring program. “All the winners confirm how much this helps them in their strategy and development.”

Win or lose, we can’t wait to see what these emerging designers have in store for the future. Meet the 20 semi-finalists of the 2021 LVMH Young Fashion Designers Prize below.

Alicia robison

Designer behind AGR, a British women’s ready-to-wear brand based in the UK.

Bianca Saunders

Designer behind the eponymous British men’s ready-to-wear brand based in the United Kingdom.

Charles de Vilmorin

Designer behind an eponymous French brand based in France.

Christopher john rogers

Creator behind the eponymous American brand of women’s clothing based in the United States.

Conner Ives

Creator behind the eponymous American brand of women’s clothing based in the United Kingdom.

Federico China

Designer behind the eponymous Italian brand without gender based in Italy.

Colm Dillane

Designer behind KidSuper, an American men’s ready-to-wear brand based in the United States.

Kika Vargas

Designer behind the eponymous Colombian women’s clothing brand based in Colombia.

Adeju thompson

Designer behind Lagos Space Program, a Nigerian sexless brand based in Nigeria.

Lukhanyo Mdingi

Creator behind the eponymous South African clothing brand for women and men based in South Africa.

Tadu Midorikawa

Designer behind Midorikawa Official, a sexless Japanese brand based in Japan.

Nancy Dojaka

Designer behind the eponymous UK-based Albanian women’s clothing brand.

Dongjoon lim

Designer behind Post Archive Fashion, a Korean menswear brand based in South Korea.

Cynthia Mehrej

Creator behind Renaissance Renaissance, a Lebanese women’s ready-to-wear brand based in Lebanon and France.

Andreas Steiner

Designer behind Rier, an Italian brand without sex based in France.

Rui zhou

Designer behind Rui, a Chinese sexless brand based in China.

Saul nash

Designer behind the eponymous British men’s ready-to-wear brand based in the United Kingdom.

Shuting Qiu

Designer behind the eponymous Chinese women’s clothing brand based in China.

Takuya Morikawa

Creator behind Taakk, a Japanese men’s ready-to-wear brand based in Japan.

Amy Trinh and Evan Phillips

Creators behind Wed, a British women’s clothing brand based in the UK.

