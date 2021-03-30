Derbyshire, new menswear retailer, arriving in Halcyon this spring

Derbyshire Men, an original men’s lifestyle store specializing in contemporary clothing, jewelry, barware and other accessories, will soon join the mix of local businesses in Alcyon in Forsyth County, developer RocaPoint Partners announced in a press release.

Sign up now to receive our daily last minute alerts Disable anytime

Opening planned in April 2021, the new concept comes from Noegel asked, Owner of Company shop, and will fill the 1400 square feet showcase that previously hosted Citizen Supplys Outpost arise.

Society’s male counterpart, Derbyshire, plans to take a similar approach by offering styles for all ages and prices, from t-shirts and joggers to jeans and sports coats, jewelry, boots. cowboys and more.

The name Derbyshire is inspired by both Noegels’ affinity for equestrian culture and the sense of community found in classic English pubs. In Derbyshire, Noegel also plans to offer flights and whiskey tastings to customers, as well as stocking bottles and bar cordials for sale.

Outside of mainstream department store brands and unless men are shopping for expensive suits or shoes, there is a lack of menswear boutiques with friendly customer service to help guys find unique pieces that they feel comfortable in. well in other words, lacked an experience on par with what we are creating for women in society, Noegel said in the release. At Halcyon, we saw an opportunity to create a place for men who often walk into society with their girlfriends or family members, but wait on the sidelines while women shop. They asked us to create a place for them, and Derbyshire will be that destination designed with them in mind.

Founded by Noegel in 2018, the company opened in Halcyon in 2019. In addition to Halcyon, Noegel owns and operates company sites in North Point Mall and near downtown Alpharetta.

Halcyon is always looking to deliver new experiences to customers, residents and employees, and Citizen Supply’s seamless transition to Derbyshire is a prime example, Phil mays, director of RocaPoint Partners, said. With our evolving, exciting and creative mix of retailers and activations, along with the incredible continued support of the local community, Halcyon continues to grow, remain resilient and lead the way in trends in unprecedented times.

The addition of Derbyshire brings the list of Halcyons of independent companies and the first national retailers, restaurants and service providers in the market to 34 concepts. Several other tenants are slated to open soon, including Iron Age Korean Steak House, Board & Brush Creative Studio, and Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar.