Famous in-house fashion destination launched in April – WWD





In-House, an e-commerce destination for celebrity, athlete and taste designer brands, will officially launch in April with brands led by talent such as The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa and others. Founders Rob Lubin, Maz Obuz and Tucker Radecki, who met in college and worked in sports companies and franchises such as Maybelline, Studio 71 and FC Barcelona, ​​saw the buzz and support from famous brands such as Kanye West’s Yeezy and Rihanna’s Fenty and noticed there wasn’t one destination to find them all. So they created In-House in 2019, raised funds and have been operating in beta since then, forming partnerships with labels led by musicians and athletes, and developing an Originals program where they work with creators of taste to create labels. In-House offers 15 brands, a number expected to grow to two dozen brands by mid-April. The Weeknd’s Riot Hill and Taylor Gang by Wiz Khalifa are two of the brand names, along with The Knocks and Kruel London by Dre London. Other brands on the site include athlete favorites Daniel Patrick and 6 Dead Bats by artist Smokepurpp. In-House launched Smokepurpp’s 6 Dead Bats brand exclusively on its site in tandem with the artist’s EP “Psycho (Legally Insane)” on February 10th. The collection sold out in a day. “Smokepurpp was so special to us because we did it without marketing,” Radecki said. “It was a cross-pollination opportunity.” “We want to make sure that our partners are brands with a primary taste designer behind them,” Obuz said. “We make sure that whoever brings us has a story to tell.” Lubin added, “It’s important to note that we’re not trying to get into an influencer market. It’s really a question of fashion – brands created by a designer of taste, but which are autonomous. “ As for established labels such as Daniel Patrick, In-House is seen as another distribution point and a place to launch limited versions. “We’ve seen a domino effect here with the more clients we take on,” Lubin explained. While the founders admit their roster is “heavy with music” at the moment, they are speaking with influencers on TikTok and NFL athletes to expand the roster further. “A few years ago, it was about those collaborations where a big brand supports a taste maker,” Radecki said, “but now taste makers do things their own way. Now people are bringing brands to life independently and it’s up to us to disseminate them en masse. “







