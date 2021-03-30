Dress up The Dead Feat. Ex-members banned: music video for ‘Knives Out’ available

Heavy metal / rock outfit based in the San Francisco Bay Area DRESS THE DEAD released the official music video “Knives out”, his first single on Blood explosion, digital subsidiary of Nuclear explosion registers.

DRESS THE DEAD announced the signing for the first time in December, along with a release plan for one new track per month for the first eight months of 2021. Once all eight tracks are released, they will also be available in album format full.

DRESS THE DEAD said of the track: “Knives Out! Ask yourself what’s wrong with this picture?

“It was one of the first songs we wrote in the genesis of DRESS THE DEAD. Musically, that encompassed what we were looking for. All the anger and aggression, but still leaning towards positivity. This is what the video represents to us.

“As human beings, we have witnessed so much division and conflict over the past decade. This spilled over on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC. Everything has hit the wall and a large percentage of the American population has lost their minds.

“With the ‘Knives out’ video, we try to tell several stories through two separate lenses. First, by watching our TV from your living room. The other looking out of his own window, seeing the fraying of civility. The confidence of the people is almost completely shattered.

“Almost all of the mistrust is fueled by traditional and alternative media. The former are aimed at companies that control the stories. It allows money and power to flow in their direction. The latter can create alternate realities that are not necessarily based on facts. on the Internet and on social networks. Create a frenzy of fear and paranoia. Both parties knowingly build these tensions which ultimately take us to our throats. The divide and conquer game.

“We have lost our sense of reality. There is very little detection of bullshit. Many run like lemmings towards the cliff in leaps of faith. What they WANT to believe. Mainly based on hearsay. Rumors swimming in a sea of ​​disinformation. Somehow we need to see past the manipulation. Meanwhile, the tension continues to mount. “

DRESS THE DEAD was formed in 2016 and has been performing live since the end of that year first with the singer Peter Dolving (The Haunted), then with Kayla dixon in front of the group since 2018.

DRESS THE DEAD Characteristics Craig locicero (NOT ALLOWED, GOD OF MAN, SPIRALARMS) on guitar, next to Mark Hernandez (NOT ALLOWED, SAW-LENCE, RE: IGNITION) to the battery, Mikey Rowan (INSOLENCE) on the guitar, and James walker (GOD OF MAN) on bass all seasoned musicians with independent and major experiences of the label.

“Losing To fart was a complete shock to us because he was in it, ” Craig said. “Some of the people we tried were good but didn’t have what we were looking for… but not the right person. Suddenly I got a text from Kayla. She had been watching us for months and was already a fan. music. ”A few days after this now legendary text message, Dixon sent Locicero a new version of DRESS THE DEAD song “1969” with his voice. He was stunned. “It was like it was made for her,” he says. “She fits perfectly into the music. We didn’t need to readjust. What having her in the band allows me to do is not hold back and write whatever I want. want to write, knowing that she can do it and sing without any limits. “

Dixon is not just an enigmatic singer with a powerful presence, she is an accomplished singer and stage actress. His vocal qualities help to give DRESS THE DEAD a unique sound that no other band has. Together they all complete the musical unity which cannot belong to any category or genre.

Dixon started working professionally in her first year and completed her high school education through home study. She then decides to immerse herself in the theater and soon works professionally. During her freshman year in college, she appeared in front of a death metal band. As she considered returning to the East Coast to pursue more theatrical work, she heard the doom band WITCH MOUNTAIN was looking for a new singer. She passed the audition and moved to Portland. After moving to the west coast, Dixon was recommended to Locicero by a mutual friend. She feared at first that she was so different from Dolving she might face backlash from fans who wanted a certain thing. “In my mind, I thought I was going to be trolled, and I didn’t know if I was ready to face it,” she said. “But surprisingly, there was no positivity until the first song.”

“I want to continually create,” Dixon added. “When I hear “1969”, I thought it was awesome. When Craig sent me the other songs, like ‘Promises and kisses’, I was really into it. I wanted it to be in a band that was emotionally and sonically heavy. ”

