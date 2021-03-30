No frills: the best dresses for the undressed





For most of my adult life, I didn’t particularly enjoy wearing dresses. Maybe it’s the concepts of traditional femininity that I tend to associate them with, or maybe it’s the pain of regret I feel when looking at my prom photos (I’m wearing a preppy dress adorned with rhinestone with a handkerchief hem). Either way, the cheerfully colorful and delicate styles that I see my friends embracing feel out of place in my minimalist, utilitarian wardrobe. And at nearly six feet tall, it’s always been easier for me to avoid dresses altogether than to risk a length-related wardrobe malfunction. I suspect that much of my aversion has to do with the lack of options available to me as a teenager in the early 2000s. As most millennials can attest, the years 2000-2009 were a polarizing era in fashion history where lace-trimmed camisoles, jersey dresses worn over t-shirts and designer boot-cut denim were central to most suburban high schools. Midi dresses hadn’t made a significant reappearance yet, and almost everything I liked was at least six inches too short. As it turns out, dresses, like almost everything else in the fashion industry, have evolved dramatically since 2008. Knee-length and maxi dresses are pretty much ubiquitous, and there are more than enough silhouettes, color and fabric palettes available to suit everyone. preference. After nearly a decade of avoiding anything without a belt, these comfortable, minimalist shapes and styles have finally made me rethink my approach. The Brief My renewed affinity for dresses can be attributed to the return of the slip dress a few years ago (or, at the very least, my reintroduction). This minimalist silhouette, inspired by the 1990s, is the opposite of the ruffle and can be dressed up or down to match the occasion. I’ve worn this Wilfred strappy dress to work, to weddings, and everywhere in between. Refine the Carolyn strappy dress Sourcery Label Stevie Midi Dress Everlane The GoWeave Japanese Strappy Dress The crochet tank top Summer in New York means sweltering heat for months on end. But as anyone who lives here can attest, blocks of skyscrapers cause unexpected gusts of wind. These warm weather knits are perfect for a hot summer day, yet tough enough to withstand those blustery city weather. Intermix Preston Sleeveless Knit Dress ALC Kaling – Long tank dress in waffle weave Victor Glemaud short floral crochet dress The cardigan These form-fitting cardigans offer a more tailored fit than their shorter counterparts. Wear them alone or unbuttoned over jeans and a tank top. Enza Costa ribbed-knit cardigan midi dress Staud Shoko sweater dress Rag & Bone Pacey buttoned midi dress Minimalist knitting Can you say I love knitwear? Whether you pair them with a leather jacket and sneakers or dress them up with your favorite mule, these tank dresses look perfectly put together, minimal effort required. Significant Other Goldie ribbed-knit maxi dress Remain Birger Christensen Gunilla ribbed-knit midi dress Rag & Bone Short Turtleneck Dress $ 425 $ 106 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Structured shirt dress If and when we get back to the office, I encourage everyone to take it slow and by that I mean slack off when it comes to belts that aren’t made of rubber bands. What better way to appear collected (and stay comfortable) than with a structured, tolerant and friendly alternative? Veronica Beard gathered stretch-cotton-poplin mini dress Everlane The Parklet Shirt Dress Sandro dress with tailored collar Dress code dress It’s hard to remember a time when we had places to go, events to attend. But thanks to countless postponements, all signs point to a 2022 filled with weddings and events. Catch me doing the cha-cha slide in one of these versatile numbers. Tove Solene organic cotton dress Ganni floral-print pleated georgette midi dress Raey multi-stitch twist-strap silk dress Veronica Beard Briony wrap dress

