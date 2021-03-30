UK fashion industry ‘disappointed’ by US tax threat to technology | Garment Industry News





US Section 301 action will include clothing, ceramics, makeup, game consoles and furniture The UK fashion and textile industry has expressed disappointment over the potential implementation of tariffs of up to 25% by the United States on a range of items, including clothing, in retaliation for a tax UK on tech companies. The Biden Administration issued a warning yesterday (March 29), describing the recently introduced Digital Services Tax (DST) as “unreasonable and discriminatory and burdens or restricts US trade.” The DST taxes the income of technology companies by 2% of their income. It includes search engines, social media services and online marketplaces that take advantage of UK users, and comes into effect on April 1, 2020. DST only applies to companies with digital service revenues exceeding 500 million GBP (687 million USD) and UK digital services revenues exceed 25 million GBP. US action under Section 301 will include clothing, ceramics, makeup, game consoles and furniture, and is designed to exert political pressure on the UK and other countries about the imposition of these taxes. It’s designed to raise US $ 325 million, an amount the US believes the UK tax will increase from US tech companies. Tariffs are now subject to consultation in the United States in the coming weeks. Clothing on the list includes dresses for women and girls, coats for men and women, shirts for men, ties, shoes and jewelry, according to a list released by the Biden administration. “It was only earlier this month that the United States removed additional tariffs on certain UK-made fashion products, so it is extremely disappointing that once again our manufacturers are under threat. additional tariffs, especially since the trade dispute has nothing to do with our industry. ” said Adam Mansell, CEO of the UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT). “At a time when we are trying to start talks on a trade deal between the UK and the US, it is extremely important that the two governments come together to eliminate this threat as soon as possible. With the industry still grappling with the impact of Covid-19 and understanding the new trade deals with the EU, an additional burden on our exports couldn’t come at a worse time. “ A British government spokesperson told the BBC: “Like many countries around the world, we want to make sure tech companies pay their fair share of taxes. Our digital services tax (DST) is reasonable, proportionate and non-discriminatory. “It is also temporary. We are working positively with the United States and other international partners to find a comprehensive solution to this problem and we will end daylight saving time once it is in place.” It is understood that the UK and US had discussions on the digital services tax on December 4, and UK government sources have pointed out that the tariff schedule is seen as procedural rather than escalation, according to BBC. The list includes: Articles of clothing included in the proposed US Section 301 6104.43.20 Dresses, knitted or crocheted, for women or girls, of synthetic fibers, nes 6201.12.20 Overcoats, coats, capes and similar coats of cotton for men or boys, not knitted or crocheted, not containing 15% or more by weight of down, etc. 6201.92.45 Anoraks, windbreakers and simulation articles for men or boys nes, not knitted / crocheted, cotton, no cont. 15% or more by weight of down, etc. 6202.12.20 Overcoats, carpets, etc., for women or girls, not knitted or crocheted, of cotton, not containing 15% or more by weight of down, etc. 6202.13.40 Overcoats, coats, capes, capes and similar articles, not knitted or crocheted, for women or girls, of man-made fibers, nes 6202.92.90 Anoraks, windbreakers and similar items for women / girls, knit / crochet nt, cotton, nt cont. 15% or more by weight of down, etc. 6204.43.40 Dresses, other than knitted or crocheted, for women or girls, of synthetic fibers, nes 6204.44.40 Dresses, other than knitted or crocheted, for women or girls, of artificial fibers, nes 6204.49.10 Dresses for women or girls, other than knitted or crocheted, containing 70% or more by weight of silk or of silk waste 6205.20.20 Shirts for men or boys, other than knitted or crocheted, of cotton, nes 6215.10.00 Ties, bow ties and ties, not knitted or crocheted, of silk or of silk waste 6403.59.30 Footwear with outer soles and uppers of leather, not covering the ankle, welt, nes 6403.59.90 Shoes with outer soles and uppers of leather, not covered. ankle, n / welt, for persons other than men, youth and boys 6403.91.30 Footwear with rubber / plastic / composition leather outer soles and leather uppers, covering ankle, welt 6403.99.60 Shoes with rubber / plastic / comp outsoles. leather and leather uppers, n / cov. ankle, n / welt, for men, youth and boys, nes 6404.20.40 Shoes with leather / comp outsoles. leather., n / o 50% by weight. rub./plast. or rub./plast./text. & 10% + by rub./plast. Weight, val. o / $ 2.50 / pr 7113.11.50 Silver jewelery and parts thereof, nes, valued at more than $ 18 per dozen coins or coins 7113.19.29 Gold necklaces and chains (without rope or mixed links) 7113.19.50 Jewelery of precious metal (other than silver) and parts thereof, whether or not plated or coated with precious metal, nes 7116.20.50 Precious stone articles, nes 7117.19.90 Imitation jewelry (without jewelry and cord, curb chain, cable, chain, etc.), in base metal (plated or not with previous metal), Nes Click on here to see the full list.







