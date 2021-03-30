The fashion industry has a huge waste problem

Spring is here, and I have thought a lot about my care and how sick I am. Even though I cleaned my closet fairly recently, I still counted at least 25 items of clothing that I no longer wear regularly. But what should I do with all my tired sweaters and dresses?

I know I shouldn’t throw all this stuff away. If I do, there’s a good chance it ends up in an incinerator or landfill, both of which are devastating to the environment. Both methods release toxic and planet-warming pollutants into the atmosphere, and both kinds facilities tend to be built in poor communities of color, creating an unfair public health burden on the environment.

I thought giving them to my local goodwill would be a better option, and it is to an extent. But according to journalist Adam Minter, who wrote the book Second Hand: Journeys in the New Global Garage Sale, thrift stores only sell about a third of the items that end up on their shelves.

The other two-thirds are not necessarily destroyed, but rather enter a labyrinth of world trade. Some of this clothing is in excess, although there is no data on exactly how much is in the vast global reuse markets. Merchants around the world collect the clothes, assess their condition, and send them in for recycling, re-wearing, or making into cleaning rags and mattress padding.

There’s a problem, however. Currently, the fashion industry is producing so much that this global network is to be surpassed. Clothing production has double since 2000, and the fashion industry now produces 150 billion articles per year. The company keeps abreast of all new clothes in production by buying more: the average person buys today 60% more clothes than they did 20 years ago.

More new clothes also means that older clothes are thrown away faster. Since 2002, the average number of times a garment has been worn before it is scrapped has fall by more than a third, which means that they produced a lot more waste. Minter said one way to solve this problem is to force companies to make clothes to last rather than the current frenzied pace of fast fashion.

There is no doubt that the clothes are deliberately made less durable, he said.

To combat this, governments could implement sustainability standards for clothing and ban planned obsolescence. what France has done for electronicsto make sure they’re created to last.

But discarded clothes aren’t the industry’s only waste problem. The industry also throws away a ton of unused fabric in the clothing production process. This problem has inspired nonprofits like Fabscrap to collect unused material from brands like Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, and Eileen Fisher. The organization then sorts the fabrics and resells them or donates them to growing artists and brands.

But that shouldn’t be a responsibility of nonprofits, the government should step in to help manage all this material and regulate businesses, for example by cracking down on the use of fabrics that are difficult to reuse or recycle, such as polyester blends.

If you are looking for ideas on how to cut down on your clothing waste individually, you may want to think about fixing torn clothes instead of replacing them, which is also a great way to save money. And if you’re like me and have a bunch of stuff that you’re just sick of wearing, consider doing a clothes swap with your pals. We can’t tackle the problem at the individual level, but reducing the waste of personal clothing is never a bad idea.