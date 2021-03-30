Fashion
The fashion industry has a huge waste problem
Spring is here, and I have thought a lot about my care and how sick I am. Even though I cleaned my closet fairly recently, I still counted at least 25 items of clothing that I no longer wear regularly. But what should I do with all my tired sweaters and dresses?
I know I shouldn’t throw all this stuff away. If I do, there’s a good chance it ends up in an incinerator or landfill, both of which are devastating to the environment. Both methods release toxic and planet-warming pollutants into the atmosphere, and both kinds facilities tend to be built in poor communities of color, creating an unfair public health burden on the environment.
I thought giving them to my local goodwill would be a better option, and it is to an extent. But according to journalist Adam Minter, who wrote the book Second Hand: Journeys in the New Global Garage Sale, thrift stores only sell about a third of the items that end up on their shelves.
The other two-thirds are not necessarily destroyed, but rather enter a labyrinth of world trade. Some of this clothing is in excess, although there is no data on exactly how much is in the vast global reuse markets. Merchants around the world collect the clothes, assess their condition, and send them in for recycling, re-wearing, or making into cleaning rags and mattress padding.
There’s a problem, however. Currently, the fashion industry is producing so much that this global network is to be surpassed. Clothing production has double since 2000, and the fashion industry now produces 150 billion articles per year. The company keeps abreast of all new clothes in production by buying more: the average person buys today 60% more clothes than they did 20 years ago.
G / O Media can get a commission
More new clothes also means that older clothes are thrown away faster. Since 2002, the average number of times a garment has been worn before it is scrapped has fall by more than a third, which means that they produced a lot more waste. Minter said one way to solve this problem is to force companies to make clothes to last rather than the current frenzied pace of fast fashion.
There is no doubt that the clothes are deliberately made less durable, he said.
To combat this, governments could implement sustainability standards for clothing and ban planned obsolescence. what France has done for electronicsto make sure they’re created to last.
But discarded clothes aren’t the industry’s only waste problem. The industry also throws away a ton of unused fabric in the clothing production process. This problem has inspired nonprofits like Fabscrap to collect unused material from brands like Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, and Eileen Fisher. The organization then sorts the fabrics and resells them or donates them to growing artists and brands.
But that shouldn’t be a responsibility of nonprofits, the government should step in to help manage all this material and regulate businesses, for example by cracking down on the use of fabrics that are difficult to reuse or recycle, such as polyester blends.
If you are looking for ideas on how to cut down on your clothing waste individually, you may want to think about fixing torn clothes instead of replacing them, which is also a great way to save money. And if you’re like me and have a bunch of stuff that you’re just sick of wearing, consider doing a clothes swap with your pals. We can’t tackle the problem at the individual level, but reducing the waste of personal clothing is never a bad idea.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]