M&S launches a summer summer dress (and its under 20s)





M&S is launching a summer summer dress (and its under 20s). The return of the sun (hallelujah) means we're almost about to put away our cozy winter clothes and relegate them to the back of the closet. But if, like us, you're not quite ready to commit to cropped jeans or a flowery summer dress, we've found the perfect fit: the Flexifit lounge dress by Marks & Spencer. Why we rate it: Soft, comfortable and cozy, but airy and refreshing, this lounge dress is sure to become our benchmark in interior clothing. It's perfect for pottering in the garden or making Sunday lunch, and the cotton-rich fabric is super stretchy too. Convenient side pockets let you carry essentials with you, while the side slit and flare hem create a surprisingly flattering look. The lounge dress is available in three colors and has practical pockets. (Marks & Spencer) Available in green, gray and animal print, there is a color to match every wardrobe and taste. What the critics are saying: "Such a comfortable and charming lounge dress. Perfect for wearing around the house and I'm sure you could go too, with sneakers and a soft denim jacket, when it warms up."

“I love it, bought two more and one for my neighbor.”

“It’s a pretty lounge dress, ideal for sunny days, after a shower or on vacation.”

“This lounge dress is super stretchy and super soft, and has amazing pockets. Really easy for a person with limited mobility to put on and take off because it’s so stretchy – a rare find!”

“Hallelujah, M&S has finally started making dresses that cover the knees. Enough mini or knees that are usually above the knees. Great design, great material, a little stretchy, nothing to dislike.” Buy it: Flexifit lounge dress | 18 by Marks & Spencer Buy it: Flexifit Animal Print Maxi Dress | 18 by Marks & Spencer The story continues Buy it: Flexifit lounge dress | 18 by Marks & Spencer Before you leave: Subscribe to The Life Edit newsletter to get the latest shopping and lifestyle news. Watch: Work at home.

