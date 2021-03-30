Woman to run 285 miles in a wedding dress, ending in the heights





WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, NY Vanessa Reiser is set to complete a 285-mile, 12-day trip that will end in a Washington Heights park to raise awareness about “narcissistic domestic violence.” The New York native will complete the entire race solo while wearing a wedding dress.

She will begin the trip in Oswego, New York on May 17 and finish the race on May 29 when she plans to arrive at Jay Hood Park on West 174th Street and Haven Avenue. The distance is equivalent to running almost 11 marathons, which means Reiser will do almost one marathon a day.

Reiser, who has been the victim of narcissistic domestic violence, will wear the wedding dress to “symbolize the silent victims who fall prey to abuse from their domestic partners.” “What I want the world to know is that narcissism is not about selfies. As a psychotherapist, I know the clinical criteria that someone must meet to be diagnosed as a narcissist, but I did not know the real meaning of what narcissistic abuse was and how it was for the victims who lived with it, until I started to research, “Reiser said in a press release.” I am now a part of it. of a tribe; a bunch of special superheroes who survived it. “

Reiser is a clinical therapist who created both the New York City Narcissistic Abuse Race and the nonprofit Tell a therapist after his own experience of domestic violence. The nonprofit is dedicated to connecting people across the country with clinicians who specialize in narcissistic abuse and recovery.

Reiser aims to raise $ 200,000 through her run, which she will donate to domestic violence centers in each of the counties she crosses. You can find a full map of his 285 mile run here. Reiser will travel through the following New York counties:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos