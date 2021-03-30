School district responds to controversial dress code violations at Bartram Trail High

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida The St. Johns County School District responded to questions on Tuesday about the controversial dress code violations at Bartram Trail High School.

News4Jax spoke to Paul Abbatinozzi, senior director of school services for the school district, after some students at Bartram Trail said they were told to unzip their clothes in front of staff members to check if they were breaking the code clothing, which provoked a demonstration and an online petition.

Our goal for our code of conduct for students is not to treat a group unfairly. It’s there to promote positive school conduct, Abbatinozzi said.

The school district confirmed that 31 girls received dress code violations on Friday, but the district also told News4Jax that there were many inaccuracies circulating in line with what happened at school last week. The district said the principal was speaking with the students, teachers and parents involved to find out more about what happened.

I think it’s very fabricated. I think it’s disproportionate just to make the school bad. But it’s not as bad as it’s going to be, said Lauren Lindsey, senior at Bartram Trail.

Student Tea Miller said: It was just humiliating in a way they shouldn’t have to feel in school.

A student, who did not wish to be named, told News4Jax that a teacher had taken her out of the classroom and was told to unzip her jacket in front of people in the main hallway. The student said she had a sports bra under her jacket and was told what she was wearing was inappropriate. The student told News4Jax: I was taken down the stairs, took it which was my bra and told I had detention.

Typically, we would expect students to go to an assistant principal or dean’s office when it comes to handling this situation, Abbatinozzi said. We certainly approve of the fact that it has to be done without embarrassment, it has to be done in a way that supports positive guidance when dealing with dress code manners.

Several other students said they had similar experiences wearing zipped jackets with tank tops underneath.

Asked about the allegations that students were asked to remove clothes, Abbatinozzi said: I am not sure there is accuracy as to how this information is conveyed.

Another student, Alexandria Hess, told News4Jax that she was called in front of a group of students by a school administrator about a dress she was wearing that was 4 inches above his knees.

She said: We need to talk about what you are wearing. You look like a whore, said Hess, who explained that she was wearing the dress because she had to dress in casual clothes that day. It was embarrassing because she said it in front of a lot of people. They all heard it.

News4Jax also asked Abbatinozzi about this comment.

This, again, is one of the inaccuracies that exist regarding the nature of this verbiage, Abbatinozzi said. I am not confirming that this was the real dialogue that was said.

According to Code of Conduct for Students in School Districts 2020-2021, girls’ tops and shirts should cover the entire shoulder and they should be modest and not revealing or distracting. It also indicates that for all students, skirts, dresses, shorts, bags, panties, not less than four inches (4) above the top of the knee, are acceptable.

According to the district, a dress code violation is a minor offense and does not require a suspension.

I want to see these girls feel comfortable in their bodies and wear clothes that make them happy and express themselves, Miller said.

On Monday, students put up signs and wore clothes that would violate the dress code.

I think the way it’s run by students is immature, Lindsey said.

The district said it sends out a survey to parents and students every spring to provide feedback on the student code of conduct. Parents or students who have concerns are urged to contact the school and complete the survey. The district said it would review whether dress code changes are needed.

News4Jax asked the district for figures on the number of boys and girls who suffered dress code violations in the past two years, and the district said it was working to get those figures.