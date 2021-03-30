Designers bet on men’s skirts as an emerging fashion trend: very liberating





Bro, this skirt is so chic! Skirts are emerging as a new trend in men’s fashion, as designers reflect the new realities of a year under COVID-19 rules in their new collections. According to Priya Elan, associate editor of The Guardians, this surprising new trend reflects how pandemic life has freed men from their dress codes. Designers such as Stefan Cooke, Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Burberry have all included skirts or dresses in their upcoming fall / winter collections. According to Women Wears Daily, the Cookes Mens Fall 2021 collection imagines a world of men’s clothing with discipline, intensity and a commitment to dress to perfection. Cooke and his partner, Jake Burt, went through different phases when dealing with the new COVID-19 reality that was reflected in their designs. While their spring collection reflected the ease of work-from-home days, the brand is now looking beyond the pandemic and focusing on the fall silhouette. One example, described by Vogue as an English tweed varsity jacket, took many hours of fitting and arguing to complete, Cooke told reporters on a Zoom call. The famous London-based men’s fashion designer had a bold prediction: capes are the new t-shirts for fall, and short skirts are all the rage. Men in skirts are a pretty weird subject, but I think what’s good about these looks is that they really feel legitimately masculine, it’s not like you took a feminine look and wore it. to a man whom I find rather nice. I also think that they are really very severe; we have tried this season to make super strong strikes, he said. Ludovic de Saint Sernin, a Brussels designer who designs for boys and girls, with many pieces designed without a single gender in mind, agreed. I love the idea of ​​men in skirts, I find it very liberating, he told The Guardian. It’s really fun, I guess, to be able to wear something that is typically womenswear, while still keeping a man’s believable look. The story continues One of his hard-to-make pieces, a Swarovski miniskirt called Vichy, takes months and months to make, he told Vogue. But his clients “they are in fact quite young men, whether they are [from] Australia or Mexico don’t seem to care. Burberrys Creative Director Riccardo Tisci is also exploring the trend. Last month, as he unveiled the brand’s men’s collection with pleated skirts and shirt dresses, he said he wanted to celebrate freedom of expression. Mark Bryan, a 61-year-old Instagram influencer who identifies as just a straight, married man, (who) loves Porsches, beautiful women and incorporating high heels and skirts into my everyday wardrobe, told Vogue Germany in an interview published Wednesday that by freeing ourselves from stereotypes, we free ourselves from a heavy burden. According to GQ Australia, the idea of ​​men wearing skirts on fashion catwalks isn’t exactly new. Designers such as Yohij Yamamoto, Raf Simons and Jean-Paul Gaultier already featured it in their ’90s collections. But its surprisingly understated latest iteration is on the rise. It is ideal for men who see the skirt as a bold fashion frontier that they can almost imagine conquering. Think of it as the missing link between the hottest basketball shorts and the liberating expanse of a ball gown.

