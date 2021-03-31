20 floral dresses for spring 2021





Wondering what to wear this season? A floral dress is foolproof. A ruffled dress is perfect for a summer wedding, a swimsuit can be thrown over a bathing suit for a day at the beach, and as summer fashion saint Lilly Pulitzer knew, a colorful pattern hides any mishaps, ensuring that you will always look great in the end. of the day, even if a spritz was splashed. Below we have selected 20 of our favorite floral dresses for any occasion this spring.

Destini Tie Waist Long Dress LILLY PULITZER

nordstrom.com $ 228.00 Socialite Lilly Pulitzer opened a juice stand in Palm Beach, then designed these colorful dresses to hide the juice stains, her friend Jackie Kennedy wore one on the cover of Life magazine and the rest was history preppy. Printed georgette dress GANNI

shopbop.com $ 139.90 This high neck shift dress strikes the perfect balance between polished and effortless. Willow midi dress Gaia cult

net-a-porter.com $ 560.00 Cult Gaia’s Willow silhouette is so flattering that they update it every season. This summer it is lush and vibrant with palm leaves. Billabong Dreamer floral dress BILLABONG

nordstrom.com $ 89.95 How romantic is this dress? The peasant style sleeves can also be worn off the shoulder for a full bohemian look. Lisou Lauren – Silk shirt dress with love flowers and mango LisouLauren Silk Shirt Dress With Love Flowers And Mango

orchardmile.com $ 700.00 A retro collar and rich yellow silk make this shirt dress elegant, yet avant-garde. Floral cotton dress This lightweight cotton dress cinches at the waist for a flattering fit and is made from 100% durable cotton. Ellwood dress thereformation.com $ 248.00 A muted floral print wrap dress is all we want to wear for a picnic. short floral crochet dress RIO FARM

farmrio.com $ 295.00 Embrace those ’70s vibes with Farm Rio’s bold crochet mini dress! Bonus: he can take you to fall with black tights and over the knee boots. Free People Flower Fields mini dress in mutli cream Free people

us.asos.com $ 93.75 A casual shirt dress looks gorgeous with sandals now and ankle boots later. Printed midi dress with belt If you like neutrals but want to evolve a little more, this structured number is for you. Its simplicity means it can go from a wedding to a weekend brunch. Priya Rosa dress All saints

us.allsaints.com $ 228.00 Are you still channeling Bridgerton? A pink Regency-style ruffled mini dress will accompany you through the second season. Vintage 1970s floral and lace maxi dress Raleigh Vintage

freepeople.com $ 138.00 Raleigh Vintage, a North Carolina-based haven, has a curated selection on the Free People site, making it easy to find gems like this 1970s maxi dress. Embroidered gathered midi dress Tory Burch

net-a-porter.com $ 398.00 A stretchy ruched bodice is flattering on everyone, as is crisp white poplin. The flowers embroidered along the bottom are the finishing touch. Gardens At Giverny midi dress Lost + Wander

shopbop.com $ 89.60 Named after Claude Monet’s famous French gardens, this ruffled dress is perfectly easy to put on for the day. Véronique Shift mollymoorkamp.com $ 425.00 Modern trainer Molly Moorkamp changes’ 60s staples for 21st century living, like this punchy bell sleeve dress that’s perfect anytime you want to go. Bardot Fiesta – Floral Wrap Dress BARDOT

nordstrom.com $ 49.97 Channel the French Riviera in a faux wrap dress (i.e. no accidental slip) with cheerful flowers. Flowing flower print dress No need to put floral dresses away in the fall. A dark floral, like this casual number, can be worn all year round. Saya midi dress SANCIA

nordstrom.com $ 119.40 A carefree dress with a delicate floral print has a holiday vibe all over it. Collinear Poppy Dress No one makes a graphic impression like the Finnish brand Marimekko. Their famous poppy pattern was developed in the 1960s, but feels just as fresh today. California Soul Dress BB Dakota

Turquoise and pink work perfectly together for a dreamy SoCal feel.

