John Legend casually rocks the most underrated men’s jacket of all time

Legend might not be his real last name, but John Legend has definitely earned the right to be called that – at least when it comes to fashion. Of course, the 42-year-old is best known as one of the most talented musicians of the 21st century: he’s a singer, songwriter, record producer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and EGOT (i.e. say an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner)… But he’s also one of the hottest male celebrities on the planet, serving up style inspiration even more impressive than his vocal lineup. In particular, his taste for jackets is impeccable. Legend has a real knack for breathing new life into the outerwear trends of yesteryear. Take that souvenir 50s jacket he rocked on the red carpet or that tasty overcoat he paired with a very retro mohair sweater. Now it looks like he’s bringing back the classic leather flight jacket – one of the most underrated men’s jacket options of all time and a particularly dapper look. Leather flight jackets, as the name suggests, owe their origin to the world of military aviation. As aerospace technology improved during WWI and WWII, the altitudes at which planes operated increased – so pilots and crews needed durable, warm jackets. In the 80s, leather flight jackets saw a huge boom in popularity thanks to the iconic action film Top Gun but in recent years, streetwear icons like Kanye West have fueled its resurgence. Legend’s jacket in particular appears to take inspiration from the classic G-1 military flight jacket with its fur-lined color – unlike the G-1, however, its jacket features chest pockets (a stylish and practical touch). It’s a classic Americana track and makes Legend look like a million dollars without having to be too formal. RELATED: ‘All American’ Style Is Set to Take the Storm in 2021 The legend has been busy as a judge for NBC season 20 The voice in addition to working on his own brand of wine, Exclusive to Legend Vineyard, in collaboration with the famous Napa Valley winery Raymond Vineyards. Nor is he the only celebrity to have entered the wine game: check out Daniel Ricciardo’s tasty new collaboration with St Hugo. Read more







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos