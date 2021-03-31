7 emerging designers to know during Seoul Fashion Week fall 2021





While fashion month may have ended in the United States and Europe, it is still in full swing in Asia. After being canceled in February 2020 and having gone mainly digital since then, Seoul Fashion Week returned for its fall 2021 season in March, showcasing a total of 43 brands, including more than a dozen new and emerging. Their collections made their debut online via live streaming of the city’s major museums and national monuments as parade venues. Seoul is home to a slew of independent brands that now have a global fan base, including Ader Error, Wooyoungmi and We11done, and its final fashion week is sure to bring a new streak of future big names. To keep you in the know, we’ve picked our favorite collections to watch from Seoul Fashion Week Fall 2021, below, from anti-trend brand Painters to digitally-inspired brand Kimzisu, and more. Manod Courtesy of Seoul Fashion Week Having launched in 2018 originally as a menswear brand, Manod has since expanded its offering and has become one of Seoul’s fashion week favorites. For fall 2021, designer Lim Hun Soos Human 6.0’s collection exudes a post-apocalyptic vibe with leather outerwear, edgy cuts and barbed wire patterns. Not knowing Courtesy of Seoul Fashion Week Designer Sieun Kim combines sportswear and subculture to create for the brand Not knowing. Her fall 2021 collection contains just about every element of a cool wardrobe: trippy and graphic prints, trendy outerwear and loose silhouettes. It is no wonder that this fashion brand has attracted a celebrity in Seoul. Painters Courtesy of Seoul Fashion Week After fashion studies and a few design concerts in Seoul and London, Won Jeon launched his brand Painters in 2018. It aims to create a new idea of ​​beauty by staying away from trends and aesthetics. Her most recent fall 2021 collection explores protection through clothing, oversized silhouettes and bulky fabrics. Kimzisu Courtesy of Seoul Fashion Week Designer and London College of Fashion graduate Jisoo Kim launched her Seoul-based brand Kimzisu in 2019, exploring contrasting fabrics and unexpected asymmetrical silhouettes through her designs. For fall 2021, she took inspiration from our growing digital world, creating a neon-tinted collection with textured details and crisp shapes. Rinjeon Courtesy of Seoul Fashion Week Since 2018, designer Haerin Jeon has focused on sustainability with her brand Rinjeon by creating timeless and quality clothes. For fall 2021, she drew inspiration from architecture and classical music and partnered with sewing artisans in Korea to produce a silk collection from Jinju, one of the best regions in the world. which produces the type of fabric. July column Courtesy of Seoul Fashion Week Launch of sisters Sooy and Jay Park July column in 2017 and just made their Seoul Fashion Week debut for fall 2021 (although the duo are no strangers to the industry, as their father has worked as a designer for decades.) Their very first collection examines the way women dress as they escape the city and explore nature, with an earth-inspired color palette and comfy materials like cashmere and supple vegan leather. Result Courtesy of Seoul Fashion Week Designer Ensue Hwang is a graduate of Central Saint Martins who worked at John Galliano in Paris and London brands Phoebe English and Euden Choi before launching her eponymous brand. Result in 2019. Her first Seoul Fashion Week collection for fall 2021 delves deeper into romantic label aesthetics, but with some edge, thinks dark academia meets cottagecore. Learn more about Seoul Fashion Week Fall 2021 on YouTube.







