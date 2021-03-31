Fashion
New fashion items to buy for spring 2021
There is simply nothing better than the early spring days when you can * finally * throw in your heavy outerwear and walk outside without grinding your teeth. The combination of sun and hot weather is a dopamine hit that we’ve been dreaming of for months. As with any seasonal shift, our wardrobes must follow suit. If you need a few fresh items in some new silhouettes or colourways, we’ve rounded up our favorite launches from the past month. Whether it’s a new collaboration between APC and Sacai or a new Mary-Jane from Beryl World, we promise these pieces are worth the investment.
Zodiac Ox Pendant Necklace
2021 is the year of the ox, but do you know your zodiac sign? A purchase that you can feel good about, 30% of all sales of the Chinese Zodiac Collection from Yi Collection will be donated to AAPI via AAPI Women Lead and CAAAV in an effort to combat racism against Asian Americans.
Yi collection
Ines de la Fressange 3D-knit short-sleeved dress
We trust everything with the seal of approval from Parisian style lover Ines de la Fressange wholeheartedly. Her new collaboration with Uniqlo is packed with simple yet sophisticated basics, like this wind neck dress.
UNIQLO
Ribbed biker shorts 7
We were delighted to hear the launch of our favorite swimwear brand Solid & Striped sportswear. One of the most versatile pieces in the collection, these ribbed biker shorts will be a summer staple.
Solid and striped
Ribbed skirt
Ribbed skirt
Knitwear in the form of a skirt? Don’t say anything more. We strongly recommend that you associate yours with the correspondent Tank.
Wol skin
x Brook Farms Handsome Egg Bag
Warm weather provides a welcome opportunity to have a little more fun with your fashion choices, like maybe a mini handbag adorned with pearls? While you’re at it definitely try to order fresh eggs from Handsome Brook Farms!
Susan alexandra
Weighted T-shirt
While we spend days tucked in the couch for those in the park, Richer Poorer makes sure we don’t have to give up the feeling of being wrapped in a heavy blanket. Their classic weighted tee is comfortable and will go with just about anything.
Richer poorer
x Aesther Ekme mini bag
Vince, our favorite brand for luxury wardrobe basics, collaborates with Copenhagen-based brands Aesther Ekme on a line of everyday handbags. And we could literally wear this particular style every day.
Vince
Mesa Chore Jacket
A rule of the capricious spring weather is to never leave the house without a few coats of light in case you are caught freezing after sunset. We’re obsessed with the new Georgia ic25 work jacket, perfect for transition seasons.
Georgia ic25
x Atelier Volver La Mule
If you classify yourself as a minimalist relegating to classic t-shirts and denim, shoes are a great place to jazz up your look. KkCo’s new checkered mule is both funky and stylish.
KkCo
Bikini
Beloved basics brand KOTN recently launched underwear that fulfills all of our comfy lingerie fantasies. We’ll stock up on their matching sets for spring.
KOTN
x Sacai Keiko Dress
The recent collaboration between APC and Sacai left little to be desired. We love the deconstructed spin Sacai is so known for its layering over classic APC silhouettes. Add to Cart!
APC
Mary Jane leather ballet flats
You heard it here first, Mary-Janes is going to be hot for spring. We recommend that you stock up on one of the new models from Le Monde Beryl, the black leather rendering is the perfect transitional shoe.
The Beryl World
Stone vintage denim Bermuda shorts
As part of their new focus on sustainability, Australian brand Zimmermann recently launched a denim capsule. Their pocket Bermudas will go with everything from t-shirts to one of the brand’s iconic bohemians. blouses.
Zimmermann
Small Cutout Chain Leather Crossbody Bag
Givenchy’s new style of cutout handbag ranks pretty high on our wishlists this season. This studded interpretation is the perfect size, neither too big nor too small, and will add the perfect touch to our must-have set of jeans and t-shirt.
Givenchy
x Comme des Garons Safety Pin Necklace
It’s no secret that pearl necklaces are back, you can thank Harry Styles for that one. In case you’re worried, the classic style is a bit as well sweet for you, let yourself be tempted by the latest collaboration between Mikimoto and Comme des Garons.
Mikimoto
Jazz Court RFG
Another enduring favorite, Saucony’s new Jazz Court sneaker is made from just seven renewable and eco-friendly materials. The neutral shade can go with all your basics in hot weather.
Saucony
Grace Sonoma
This season, cool girls’ favorite denim brand Slvrlake is launching a new hemp manufacture. The eco-friendly material is doing well while being lightweight and breathable. Not to mention, the silhouettes are all perfect.
Slvrlake
