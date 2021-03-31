12 best affordable spring dresses for women under $ 50 that don’t look cheap

Want more spring fashion, buyer-approved purchases and the hottest trends? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada newsletter!

These top picks for spring dresses are all under $ 50. Images via ASOS, H&M.

Thinking of breaking up your sweatshirts this season? Me too and there is no better time than spring to replace them with light dresses and always totally comfortable.

This season of new styles is packed with inspiration to banish those sweats for good or at least until the return of next fall and winter.

Whether you prefer fresh florals or picnic-ready gingham, mini dresses or floor-to-ceiling maxi, now is the time to take advantage of the many gorgeous options available on the shelves (and online stores) now. .

Since budget is always an important consideration before making a purchase, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best spring dresses under $ 50. Your wardrobe (and your wallet) will be delighted with affordable finds!

Off-the-shoulder dress with ruffles and Twik floral embroidery. Image via Simons.

Soft floral embroidery and lightweight chambray construction are sure to earn you endless compliments this season.

BUY IT: Simons, $ 49

Amazon Essentials Women’s Plus Size Short Sleeve Maxi Dress. Image via Amazon.

This easy and flowing dress is a perfect choice to slip on and take with it, as it is made from a stretchy rayon fabric for all-day comfort.

BUY IT: Amazon, $ 47

Joe Fresh crepe shirt dress. Image via Joe Fresh.

From work to the weekend, this printed shirt dress does it all, and its fresh lavender color will bring a pop to any outfit.

BUY IT: Joe Fresh, $ 39

Dynamite Biscayne cap sleeve t-shirt dress. Image via Dynamite.

With a minimalist silhouette and a relaxed silhouette, this relaxed dress is like a longer version of your favorite white t-shirt.

BUY IT: Dynamite, $ 35

SHEIN Ditsy floral button-through slit dress. Image via SHEIN.

While you might not be on the Mediterranean coast anytime soon, this flowy printed dress is an easy way to bring the feeling home.

BUY IT: SHEIN, $ 24

Mango organic cotton ruffled dress. Image via Mango.

Organic cotton lends a super soft feel to this fun ruffle dress that comes in both sunny yellow and crisp white for the season.

BUY IT: Mango, $ 40

H&M smocked bodice dress. Image via H&M.

Timeless gingham is reinvented with a smocked bodice and relaxed midi length.

BUY IT: H&M, $ 35

ASOS DESIGN Curve smocked v neck embroidery dress with puff sleeves. Image via ASOS.

Puff sleeves and eyelet lace are a delicate combination that brings this feminine design together.

BUY IT: ASOS, $ 48

Waist-defined linen-blend tie-belt shirtdress from Old Navy. Image via Old Navy.

Lightweight linen keeps this dress cool no matter the weather, for heavy use throughout spring and summer.

BUY IT: Old Navy, $ 45

Marks & Spencer Knee Length Polka Dot Jersey Swing Dress. Image via Marks & Spencer.

Designed with a simple A-line silhouette and classic polka dot pattern, this dress stands the test of time.

BUY IT: Marks & Spencer, $ 49

Core Life button-front shirt dress. Image via Hudson Bay.

Pair this tunic-style shirt dress with leggings for those days you’re on the go, or slip it on over a swimsuit once the warm weather arrives.

BUY IT: Hudsons Bay, $ 40

Uniqlo. Long camisole dress slit on the side. Image via Uniqlo.

Dressy or casual, a slip dress is one of the must-have styles this season.

BUY IT: Uniqlo, $ 40

