Fashion
12 best affordable spring dresses for women under $ 50 that don’t look cheap
Thinking of breaking up your sweatshirts this season? Me too and there is no better time than spring to replace them with light dresses and always totally comfortable.
This season of new styles is packed with inspiration to banish those sweats for good or at least until the return of next fall and winter.
Whether you prefer fresh florals or picnic-ready gingham, mini dresses or floor-to-ceiling maxi, now is the time to take advantage of the many gorgeous options available on the shelves (and online stores) now. .
Since budget is always an important consideration before making a purchase, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best spring dresses under $ 50. Your wardrobe (and your wallet) will be delighted with affordable finds!
Soft floral embroidery and lightweight chambray construction are sure to earn you endless compliments this season.
BUY IT: Simons, $ 49
This easy and flowing dress is a perfect choice to slip on and take with it, as it is made from a stretchy rayon fabric for all-day comfort.
BUY IT: Amazon, $ 47
From work to the weekend, this printed shirt dress does it all, and its fresh lavender color will bring a pop to any outfit.
BUY IT: Joe Fresh, $ 39
With a minimalist silhouette and a relaxed silhouette, this relaxed dress is like a longer version of your favorite white t-shirt.
BUY IT: Dynamite, $ 35
While you might not be on the Mediterranean coast anytime soon, this flowy printed dress is an easy way to bring the feeling home.
BUY IT: SHEIN, $ 24
Organic cotton lends a super soft feel to this fun ruffle dress that comes in both sunny yellow and crisp white for the season.
BUY IT: Mango, $ 40
Timeless gingham is reinvented with a smocked bodice and relaxed midi length.
BUY IT: H&M, $ 35
Puff sleeves and eyelet lace are a delicate combination that brings this feminine design together.
BUY IT: ASOS, $ 48
Lightweight linen keeps this dress cool no matter the weather, for heavy use throughout spring and summer.
BUY IT: Old Navy, $ 45
Designed with a simple A-line silhouette and classic polka dot pattern, this dress stands the test of time.
BUY IT: Marks & Spencer, $ 49
Pair this tunic-style shirt dress with leggings for those days you’re on the go, or slip it on over a swimsuit once the warm weather arrives.
BUY IT: Hudsons Bay, $ 40
Dressy or casual, a slip dress is one of the must-have styles this season.
BUY IT: Uniqlo, $ 40
