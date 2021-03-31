New in Black Fashion and Style March 25-30





The Directors Issue Volume 2: Black in Americana: A Photo Essay on Love and Pain by Regina King Picture: Magazine W April 6 Magazines W Volume 2 of the Directors’ Issue hits the stands, featuring a trio of covers from the best in the business. In one of the three covers, Oscar-winning actor and director Regina King directs a photo essay titled Black in Americana: A Photo Essay on Love and Pain. The essay features Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress Viola Davis, her husband, actor and producer Julius Tennon and their 10– a one year old girl, Genesis. Filmed in Los Angeles, the photos capture a poignant rendition of the lives of black Americans, unfolding a weekend. A relaxed Saturday afternoon at home is followed by an evening for parents and a trip to church the next morning; the photos ultimately encapsulate both the simple joys inherent in the dark and the looming contradiction that the lives of black Americans must be under the constant threat of pain. Photo: Andre D. Wagner for W Magazine Brooke Marine of W writes: King started making history months ago by watching old interviews with her friend Davis, in which she could hear the pain as well as the beauty of the bruises in childbirth. The West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles chosen for the location was home to black celebrities such as Hattie McDaniel and Little Richard in the 1940s and 50 s. King, Davis and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who designed the set, studied photos by renowned artist Carrie Mae Weems, known for how she documented the domestic life of blacks in an artistic yet understated manner. The clear love shown in Black in Americana is followed by the pain many black families might resonate with when they receive a devastating phone call that precedes a trip to a recorded crime scene. As for the style of the shoots, Carter turned to the late Cicely Tyson for inspiration. The fabrics and silhouettes are rich in color and style, while translating into the softness and subtlety of the camera. From an emerald green sweater and skirt to fur coats and perky polka dots, the vibrance and vintage appeal of the clothes is felt everywhere. Photo: Andre D. Wagner for W Magazine Genesis, 10 years old was as excited to sit down with King as her industry veteran parents, politely asking the actress / director, What should I call you? King replied: At the end of this you will call me Aunt Regina! Many would no doubt love to call Regina Auntie, but Genesis has made that dream come true. Black in Americana: A Photo Essay on Love and Pain not only gives a subtle nod to the photographers and artists of the late 1940s and 1950s who highlighted the daily lives of black Americans, but strikes a realistic balance between the perception of family pain and towards a story of love. Regina Kings photo essay is available online and in print on April 6. Photo: Andre D. Wagner for W Magazine

