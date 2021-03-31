Fashion industry partners with non-profit organization Avenue to help people with disabilities find jobs

Stephanie Trinh-Tran has faced more obstacles than most to achieve her dream of working in the fashion industry.

Key points: Avenue offers a space for people with disabilities to work as a team, while being accompanied

Avenue offers a space for people with disabilities to work as a team, while being accompanied Founder Laura O’Reilly says company is trying to redefine working in Australia

Founder Laura O’Reilly says company is trying to redefine working in Australia Ms O’Reilly started the nonprofit after seeing her brother constantly being denied work

The 21-year-old, who lives with autism, was pushed out of fashion classes until she joined the disability nonprofit Avenue, where she works on a treatment team for people with disabilities. orders from a clothing brand.

“I love the clothes, the prints, the styles and the colors,” she said.

Stephanie’s mother, Julie, believed her daughter would never be able to enter the industry.

Teachers were reluctant to hire her due to the support she needed to understand the tasks, but Julie was confident in her daughter’s abilities.

Stephanie Trinh-Tran just wanted a chance, after being turned away from fashion classes and work experience. ( ABC News: Brendan Esposito

“Whenever she had free time she would sit and draw and I would look at her and think, ‘I need to help her. [get work in the industry]’,” she says.

Eventually, Stephanie completed a one-year TAFE course and while looking for work experience, her mother found Avenue and her partner, the fashion company Yevu.

Avenue was created by Sydney’s wife Laura O’Reilly and her family after the experience of her late brother Shane, who was living with cerebral palsy and “needed support with all aspects of his daily life.”

“He was funny, he lit up every room, he had an amazing memory and a lot of computer skills,” Ms. O’Reilly said.

“He saw himself as leaving school and, like his older siblings, going out and working.”

Avenue CEO Laura O’Reilly started the nonprofit because her brother lacked opportunities. ( ABC News: Brendan Esposito

The family were shocked to find that there were very few job options for Shane after graduation, so they designed theirs.

Avenue now has four coworking spaces across Sydney where people with disabilities can choose the work they do and get paid to do it.

“Avenue serves the cohort for whom ordinary work is not accessible, the cohort who traditionally say that society cannot work at all,” Ms. O’Reilly said.

“We say ‘trash, anyone can work’ and Avenue is really trying to redefine work in a way that includes everyone.”

Avenue receives funding under the National Disability Insurance Program (NDIS) from a participant.

Each participant chooses a team to work with based on their skills and interests, including pet sitting, mailboxes for realtors, or distributing orders for Yevu.

Avenue provides support where it’s needed for the more than 300 people on its books.

“They work in their teams and whatever income they get from that team, they keep it and keep it,” Ms. O’Reilly said.

Social enterprises working together

A social enterprise, Yevu’s clothes are made in Ghana by local women and distributed by the Avenue team, which includes Stéphanie and 34 other people with disabilities.

Yevu’s founder, Australian Anna Robertson, said the brand provides “sustainable, dignified and fair” work for women in Ghana and that partnering with Avenue is natural.

Yevu founder Anna Robertson said the partnership made sense because it dovetailed with her company’s ethics. ( ABC News: Brendan Esposito

“Avenue has job opportunities for everyone, they don’t discriminate,” Ms. Robertson said.

She said the partnership also made good business sense.

“The team packs and ships up to 40 orders per day which is amazing,” Ms. Robertson said.

“I love seeing the team here, they all work really hard to provide exceptional customer service and they know the products so well.”

‘I feel like I am part of something’

Sophie Grivas, who lives with Down syndrome, has regained a sense of happiness since joining the Avenue team.

Sophie, Amrita and Stephanie keep the fees they collect from the fashion business. ( ABC News: Brendan Esposito

The 34-year-old is hoping to move on her own and said the role has given her more confidence.

“I love being with my friends, including my best friends, and developing computer skills,” Ms. Grivas said.

“I’m learning to budget, save and shop.”

Her colleague Amrita Ramjas, 32, who lives with Down syndrome and an intellectual disability, agrees.

“I really like the team because I feel included,” said Ms Ramjas. “I feel like I am part of something.”

Stephanie Trinh-Tran hopes the opportunities she has had at Yevu will give her more chances to advance her career. ( ABC News: Brendan Esposito

Recently named Team of the Month for her hard work, Stephanie said she hopes the skills she has learned will lead to additional employment in the fashion industry.

“Online or in the industry,” she says. “I’m in clothes, they are so beautiful and I love to sketch ideas and create stuff.”