Fashion
Fashion industry partners with non-profit organization Avenue to help people with disabilities find jobs
Stephanie Trinh-Tran has faced more obstacles than most to achieve her dream of working in the fashion industry.
Key points:
- Avenue offers a space for people with disabilities to work as a team, while being accompanied
- Founder Laura O’Reilly says company is trying to redefine working in Australia
- Ms O’Reilly started the nonprofit after seeing her brother constantly being denied work
The 21-year-old, who lives with autism, was pushed out of fashion classes until she joined the disability nonprofit Avenue, where she works on a treatment team for people with disabilities. orders from a clothing brand.
“I love the clothes, the prints, the styles and the colors,” she said.
Stephanie’s mother, Julie, believed her daughter would never be able to enter the industry.
Teachers were reluctant to hire her due to the support she needed to understand the tasks, but Julie was confident in her daughter’s abilities.
“Whenever she had free time she would sit and draw and I would look at her and think, ‘I need to help her. [get work in the industry]’,” she says.
Eventually, Stephanie completed a one-year TAFE course and while looking for work experience, her mother found Avenue and her partner, the fashion company Yevu.
Avenue was created by Sydney’s wife Laura O’Reilly and her family after the experience of her late brother Shane, who was living with cerebral palsy and “needed support with all aspects of his daily life.”
“He saw himself as leaving school and, like his older siblings, going out and working.”
The family were shocked to find that there were very few job options for Shane after graduation, so they designed theirs.
Avenue now has four coworking spaces across Sydney where people with disabilities can choose the work they do and get paid to do it.
“Avenue serves the cohort for whom ordinary work is not accessible, the cohort who traditionally say that society cannot work at all,” Ms. O’Reilly said.
Avenue receives funding under the National Disability Insurance Program (NDIS) from a participant.
Each participant chooses a team to work with based on their skills and interests, including pet sitting, mailboxes for realtors, or distributing orders for Yevu.
Avenue provides support where it’s needed for the more than 300 people on its books.
“They work in their teams and whatever income they get from that team, they keep it and keep it,” Ms. O’Reilly said.
Social enterprises working together
A social enterprise, Yevu’s clothes are made in Ghana by local women and distributed by the Avenue team, which includes Stéphanie and 34 other people with disabilities.
Yevu’s founder, Australian Anna Robertson, said the brand provides “sustainable, dignified and fair” work for women in Ghana and that partnering with Avenue is natural.
“Avenue has job opportunities for everyone, they don’t discriminate,” Ms. Robertson said.
She said the partnership also made good business sense.
“I love seeing the team here, they all work really hard to provide exceptional customer service and they know the products so well.”
‘I feel like I am part of something’
Sophie Grivas, who lives with Down syndrome, has regained a sense of happiness since joining the Avenue team.
The 34-year-old is hoping to move on her own and said the role has given her more confidence.
“I love being with my friends, including my best friends, and developing computer skills,” Ms. Grivas said.
“I’m learning to budget, save and shop.”
Her colleague Amrita Ramjas, 32, who lives with Down syndrome and an intellectual disability, agrees.
“I really like the team because I feel included,” said Ms Ramjas. “I feel like I am part of something.”
Recently named Team of the Month for her hard work, Stephanie said she hopes the skills she has learned will lead to additional employment in the fashion industry.
“Online or in the industry,” she says. “I’m in clothes, they are so beautiful and I love to sketch ideas and create stuff.”
