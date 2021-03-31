Sofia Vergara’s polka dot dress and black heels are so stretchy – Footwear News





Peas always work for spring. On Monday, Sofia Vergara proved this to be true when she arrived on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, wearing a flattering black polka-dot dress. The midi dress ended just below Vergara’s knees and featured a bow tie closure at the top. Vergara accessorized with a series of layered necklaces and a braided black leather shoulder bag that was complete with a gold chain shoulder strap. On the shoe side, Vergara opted for classic black heels. The shoes featured a cross-toe strap and rested on a subtle platform and sturdy block heel.

Sofia Vergara in Los Angeles on March 29. CREDIT: BG026 / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A close-up view of Sofia Vergara’s shoes. CREDIT: BG026 / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA Vergara’s look is an easy set to copy for the warmer days to come. If you don’t like the color, Vergara’s look is perfect because it’s black but still has a flirty, fun vibe because of the pattern. Her shoes not only complete the look but are a good investment as they pair well with dresses, denim and suits. Related Towering heels are a favorite for Vergara. The “Modern Family” star is often seen in stiletto heels on and off the red carpet. Some of her favorite brands include: Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin. When it comes to clothing, Vergara often pairs her bold heels with skinny and flare jeans as well as fitted dresses and bohemian skirts. She also has a knack for coats, cardigans and feather jackets.

Sofia Vergara arrives on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on March 28. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA On Sunday, Vergara stepped out in a giraffe-print jumpsuit that offered a relaxed, flowing fit. On her feet, Vergara sported golden big toe sandals – a big shoe trend that started in 2019. Add black platforms to the rotation of your shoes with these choices below.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Buy: Michael by Michael Kors Tanner Platform Sandal, $ 81 (was $ 135)

CREDIT: Nordstrom Buy: Vince Camuto Chastin Platform Sandal, $ 120

CREDIT: Nordstrom Buy: Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal, $ 70 Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s best street style moments.

