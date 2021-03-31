Dartmouth golfer Sam Ohno to end college career in a unique way

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. Sam Ohno believed his college golfer career had ended without ceremony when the Ivy League called off all sports for the spring academic season.

University of North Florida men’s golf coach Scott Schroeder had a better idea.

Ohno, a 22-year-old senior from Dartmouth, competed in the John Hayt Collegiate Invitational at Sawgrass Country Club, March 28-29, as a single individual, finishing T-34, at the club where he and his family are members .

It was more than I could ever imagine, Ohno said. It was the icing on the cake for me.

Like many college athletes, Ohno probably didn’t appreciate how much being a member of the Dartmouth golf team meant to him until he was kidnapped. He played 2 years for The Big Green, enjoying the team’s camaraderie and taking part in some of the best courses in the Northeast before the Spring 2020 season was put on hold due to COVID-19.

Then in July, the men’s golf team was one of five teams eliminated by the school. Although Dartmouth reinstated the program in January, the Ivy League is the only conference in the country not participating in track and field. It was a cruel end to his golf career at Ohnos University, but an end he accepted amid larger concerns of a global pandemic.

I learned something from him about how he handled adversity, said Ohnos dad Rob, a PGA Tour executive and AJGA board member. I thought he might throw in the towel with golf, but he used his time to improve.

Schroeder had known Ohno from his junior golf days and, before Dartmouth eliminated the golf program, Schroeder had wanted to invite the team to play in the tournament so that Ohno could compete at his home club as a senior. . Schroeder wondered if there was another way for Ohno to participate in the Hayt, an annual spring college tournament hosted by the UNF.

I tried to temper his enthusiasm because who knew if it would work, said Rob Ohno.

Schroeder filed the necessary documents and Ohno had to adhere to the same COVID-19 protocols as all golfers on the course and be tested 72 hours before competition. Schroeder also had to get the approval of all the other coaches and conferences participating in the tournament, each of which could have killed the idea, but in an unprecedented gesture of sportsmanship and goodwill, the teams participating in the event of this year have agreed to allow Ohno to participate in the individual competition.

College golf practice facilities

No one returned with any concerns, Schroeder said. Anytime you can do something for a kid who has been given curve balls, why can’t we as adults?

It is not clear if a host team has ever invited an individual golfer who was not on a guest team. Single athletes are not uncommon in individual sports such as cross country and track. To distinguish himself as a lone player, Ohno had to buy a new golf bag to replace Dartmouth’s and couldn’t wear the team uniform.

I just dressed like I would every day to play, he says.

Other than that, he was just another college kid trying to birdies in front of a vocal suite. Sawgrass Country Clubs Golf Director Stefan Brunt encouraged club members to root for Ohno and he had the largest gallery, including regulars in his Saturday morning group.

Despite a bit of rust after a long college tournament layoff, Ohno performed fairly well, improving his score by one shot each round (75-74-73-222) and finishing second among the individual entrants. Next stop for Ohno: Mackenzie Tour Q-School next week at Callaway Gardens in Georgia. But after losing his last three semesters of college golf, Ohno will never forget how Coach Schroeder went out of his way to get him out on a high note.

How many people can play at their home club in a tournament let alone your last event, Ohno said. How amazing is that?