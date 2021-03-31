The race for fashion leather alternatives is heating up





Mushroom leather is becoming a popular commodity for fashion brands looking for genuine leather alternatives. Today, Ecovative, a New York-based materials innovation company, sees the industry as its next big opportunity for growth and plans to boost production to be the first to offer leather alternatives on a large scale. by the end of the year. Ecovative grows mycelium, the root structure of fungi, and turns it into products that can replace leather, as well as offerings in other industries, such as meat substitutes. The team were the original supplier of the Bolt Threadss Mylo Mushroom Leather, which Stella McCartney piloted in a two-piece vegan collection earlier this year. Ecovative announced a $ 60 million Series D funding round this week, which will be used to expand production and potential applications. CEO Eben Bayer sees mycelium as a solution to reduce the fashion footprint by pushing the leather industry away, and says he’s now ready to expand his own operation and target fashion customers, signaling an opportunity growing and increased competition in the once nascent category. Myomi handbag in mycelium leather. Eco-friendly Our mission is to make the mycelium available on a large scale, he says. The company plans to learn from its food business and apply it to textiles, adds Bayer. To date, fashion brands and their consumers have not had access to mycelium beyond limited quantities, we are committed to changing that. Interest in plant-based alternatives to leather is booming, both as demand for vegan fashion heats up and the industry seeks to reduce its carbon footprint. Animal agriculture is a major source of global emissions and tropical deforestation, and brands are increasingly willing to experiment with alternatives to raw materials that are entering the market. Earlier this month, Herms, a leading supplier of luxury leather goods, announced plans to use a leather-like material from mycelium developed with MycoWorks in one of its bags by end of the year. In addition to Bolt Threads and Ecovative, MycoWorks also works with mycelium, Natural Fiber Welding uses cork, natural rubber and other natural materials to make its Mirum leather-like material, and a number of other companies are working with it. crop residues such as grapes and pineapples. to make their own replacements. However, none of these are used on a large scale; crop waste leathers have been adopted in limited fashion by fashion, and although a number of big brands or notable brands have shown interest in Bolt nets, the company has collaborated on proof of concept products but no did not deliver large-scale production. Ecovative wants to become the first to offer an evolutionary, plant-based alternative to leather, and could raise the bar in the race for leather replacements that are both more durable and of better quality, with a look and feel. more attractive feel than plastic- made from vegan materials.

