3 Fall / Winter 21-22 Denim Trends You Should Know, According to Fashion Snoops – Sourcing Journal

The Fall / Winter 2021-2022 collections presented almost entirely digitally during Fashion Month have reconfirmed that fashion is in transition. In a webinar recapping the season, Fashion Snoops Artistic Director Melissa Moylan described how the industry is adapting to its digital first world.

“I think we’ve all gotten used to everything being virtual or digital, whether it’s track or trade shows, but I think it’s also interesting to consider that we’ve reaped a lot of benefits from digital. ,” she says.

One of the perks is the inclusion of post-exhibition signs – an avenue Prada has taken twice since the start of the pandemic – which allow designers to share insight into their creative process and spark discussions at the start of the pandemic. industry-wide.

Sustainability is one of those topics. “This has obviously been something that has only kept growing, and we’ve seen a lot more designers incorporate recycled material this season or dead stock,” Moylan said.

The F / W 21-22 collections were also pragmatic, which Moylan said reflects the current state of mind of consumers. “We’re still in this world of comfort and protection and we need to get that out of our wardrobes,” she said.

Denim provides a sense of familiarity, durability and, if done right, durability.

Here’s a look at Fashion Snoops’ denim legends for the season. The themes evoke comfort and nostalgia, as well as the desire to return to the world in a fashion that causes a sensation.

Renaissance of the 70s

Influences from the 70s swept the digital runway, but Moylan noted how the theme was presented on a more relaxed denim front.

“We see patchwork explorations as well as flared silhouettes, whether long or cropped,” she said.

Dsquared2 took quilting to the max by adding fall fabric swatches like flannel and suede to its denim. Material blocking added textured interest to Zimmermann’s cropped flare jeans, while System kept it fresh and simple with slightly washed flare jeans.

Frayed edges, like those in Alanui’s collection, add to that relaxed bohemian slant, noted Moylan. The edges, she added, tie well with the season’s chunky stitches, echoing another emerging trend: bangs.

To live in the countryside

From Cottagecore dresses to the flood of gingham prints, women’s fashion has seen an increase in rural-inspired designs since the start of the pandemic. The countryside has once again become a place of refuge.

The trend, however, is taking a more elegant denim look with puffed-sleeve shirts and straight-cut jeans, Moylan said.

The wide cuffs and gold hardware brought sophistication to the Temperley London jumpsuit. A jacket sleeve dressed Elisabetta Franchi’s dark wash button-down shirt. Veronica Beard took the classic dungarees up a notch by layering a sweater underneath.

These details, Moylan noted, brought a campaign feel to the collections.

Rebel with a cause

While deconstructed clothing was prevalent in women’s collections, the majority of concepts were geared towards modern and contemporary designs, Moylan said.

Denim, on the other hand, opted for more destroyed looks. “We see a lot of items with rips and rips and belts undone,” she said.

Rokh’s collection of destroyed denim and denim skirts summed up the look with ragged hems and waistlines that fold up and wrap around the wearer. Meanwhile, Balenciaga exposed wide leg patches with his ripped wide jeans.

Y / Project’s twist stitching made items like classic Trucker jackets almost unrecognizable. The brand also experimented with faded washes and waxy coatings, techniques that added a grainy appearance to denim.

Layered patchwork and colorful coverings live here too, Moylan added. Ottolinger captured the trend in her debut look, an orange denim motorcycle jacket and high-slit denim skirt with an oily coating, aggressive hardware and belts.