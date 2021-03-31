The Daily Ritual Empire Waist Maxi Dress is on sale for $ 15





The search for the perfect elegant and comfortable maxi dress is finally over. At least, that’s what hundreds of Amazon buyers are now saying as they’ve discovered the Daily Ritual Empire Waist Maxi Dress it’s flattering, sweet, and totally salon-worthy. Plus, it’s on sale, starting at just $ 15.

Over 700 buyers who have given the Daily Ritual Maxi Dress a positive review say they love the look and feel of the material which has a jersey knit texture, which is just thick enough to prevent sheer crashes . The lightweight viscose fabric is known for its breathability, making it ideal for spring and summer outings. And the spandex fibers provide some elasticity, so that you will feel comfortable enough to wear it at home as well.

Buy it! Daily Ritual Empire Waist Maxi Dress, $ 15 (original $ 30); amazon.com

It’s so comfortable, in fact, that Amazon shoppers say they can wear it for any activity, even for naps.

“The fabric is super soft and comfortable, which says a lot because I hate wearing dresses,” wrote one reviewer. “I could literally sleep there – it’s also comfortable! I need them in all colors, and will buy them as they go on sale. “

Other shoppers who admit they also ‘accidentally fell asleep’ while wearing the maxi dress say it’s versatile enough to be worn with blazers, cardigans, or just on its own. The beauty of this Daily Ritual dress is that it can be dressed up or down, but critics are obsessed with wearing it as a house dress.

This is because it all depends on the fit. The empire waist tightens slightly in the middle for a “slimming” look and has a “buttery, draped” feel that is simple and easy to put on. Buyers say they wear it constantly and can’t stop buying it because it goes with everything, calling it “the perfect find.”

“I love this dress! I will be ordering again in a different color, ”wrote one buyer. “This is the perfect dress for a casual day or it can be dressed up with cute heels and accessories. The fabric looks like a t-shirt, which is ideal for a wet summer day.”

If you’re so done with sweatshirts, but don’t want to give up your loungewear aesthetic, the Daily Ritual Empire Waist Dress is the perfect essential this spring and summer. It’s available in eight pretty colors, including fan favorites like Rust and Forest Green, and it’s on sale from $ 15.

