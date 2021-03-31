Dior Men’s Campaign Offers Kenny Scharf-Style Color Therapy

Refinery29

Why Issa Rae and Viola Davis Take Big Winners at the NAACP Image Awards

Best Actress in a Comedy Series category winner Issa Rae speaks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference on March 27, 2021. (Photo by Getty Images / Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards) He is easy to root for everyone Black at the NAACP Image Awards, a show specially created to honor the achievements of black artists and artists of color. Amid an awards season filled with controversy (staring at you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association) and incremental change (the Oscars aren’t so white this year), the 52nd NAACP Image Awards served as a refreshing celebration of the best of the best. of black excellence, like every year. It means the world to me. It’s the only validation that counts for Black validation, so I really appreciate the NAACP for honoring us, Issa Rae said accepting the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series award for Insecure on the show. televised on Saturdays (other winners have been announced throughout the week leading up to the show). The victory comes after Rae and his beloved HBO series were completely excluded from Golden Globe nominations and snubbed in comedy categories at the Emmys. During a virtual press conference after the NAACP Awards, Rae spoke about what she hopes to see other awards shows in the future. I just want the awards to look like the NBA Finals, where it’s not about who’s the best, no doubt the people who qualify for the playoffs and finals deserve to be there. . No one got paid, no one is fluffy, you know you’re honored because you’ve created a great job and I don’t think that’s too much to ask, she says of Zoom. I just want the awards and the people behind the scenes to vote on merit and I don’t think they were there yet, but hopefully someday I will. I just want the awards to be like the NBA Finals, where it’s not about who’s the best, no doubt the people who qualify for the playoffs and finals deserve to be there. . Finals, her undisputed MVP would be Viola Davis, who won two awards on the show: Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder and Outstanding Actress in a Film for My Raineys Black Bottom. Davis accepted her NAACP awards remotely with her husband, Julius Tennon, by her side. The couple also took to the press room together after the show. Thank God for the NAACP Image Awards, Davis told R29 Unbothered when asked about the show’s importance. [Without it], we would always remain under the cloak of invisibility. The importance of the visibility this awards show gives to black creators and artists cannot be overstated, but the fact that it is still an outlier in the industry is a testament to Hollywood’s long history of systemic racism. LOCATION UNSPECIFIED MARCH 27: (LR) In this screenshot, Julius Tennon and Viola Davis, winner of the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture categories speak at the 52nd NAACP Virtual Press Conference Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Various Cities. (Photo by Getty Images / Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards) What I will say about Hollywood is the same thing I say about black history in that the actors and performers of color, we are artists, Davis continued. We belong to the same conversation as everyone else. Because so often we are overlooked or not as esteemed as our white counterparts, which is why we need the NAACP Image Awards. That’s why we need the Essence lunch. Davis went on to say that the narrative that has undervalued color designers in the past is changing, thanks to the work of black artists. We are now harnessing all our talent, all our ingenuity and we are literally demanding to be seen. I don’t know if I would say I look forward to the day when there won’t be a NAACP Image Awards, but I look forward to the day when we don’t have to teach people to see each other anymore. the aforementioned Oscars and Golden Globes also add the Grammys to the list, but when there’s a show like the NAACP Image Awards that answers the call for long-awaited black recognition, the industry has to deal with it. same reverence as the others. watch. We cannot blame the HFPA for refusing to recognize black creators and then ignore the NAACP when it does. As Rae said, it should be the validation that counts. On the Saturday show, winners like Rae, Davis and Bridgertons Reg-Jean Page, who won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, proved that the best and brightest of the Hollywood era had it right title received their flowers. Page seemed genuinely shocked and adorably excited to win as he gave a breathless acceptance speech about the performance: it is the greatest honor, the greatest honor, to represent us in the fullness of our humanity, of our beauty. , our joy, our glamor, our splendor, our royalty, our romance, our love. LOCATION UNSPECIFIED MARCH 27: In this screenshot, Reg-Jean Page, winner of the Best Actor in a Dramatic Series category, speaks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference on March 27, 2021 in various cities . (Photo by Getty Images / Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards) We know there are limits to representation and the awards show won’t solve the deep-rooted issues in Hollywood, but overnight the NAACP offered to black artists the joyous commemoration they deserve. . Other big winners included DJ D-Nice for Artist of the Year, Eddie Murphy was inducted into the NAACP Hall of Fame and the late Chadwick Boseman won Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture. Bosemans’ wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf and made an emotional appeal for the black community to get screened for colon cancer, the disease that killed her husband and disproportionately affects black people. Ledwards’ speech was one of many poignant moments throughout the show, where presenters appeared from various locations in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta that are historically significant to black culture. The Anthony Anderson-hosted show (which was smoother and more tightly produced than most Pandemic Awards) had depth, humor, and was unmistakably dark. Davis said she longs for the day when our talent can be embraced as much as our white counterparts. If that day arrives, does that mean there won’t be a need for the NAACP Image Awards anymore? I think we’ll always have to create spaces to celebrate each other, but I’m going to let Davis have the final say: I’m not sure if I would say I’m looking forward to the day when there won’t be a NAACP Image Awards because , listen, that was dope, but I’m looking forward to the day when we don’t have to teach people to see us anymore. Here is a complete list of the winners of the 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards Live: Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Reg-Jean Page Bridgerton Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Viola Davis How to Get Away with Murder Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series Issa Rae Insecure Outstanding Actress in Film Viola Davis Ma Raineys Black Bottom Outstanding Actor in Film Chadwick Boseman Ma Raineys Black Bottom Outstanding Motion Picture Bad Boys For Life Chairmans Award Rev. D. James Lawson Presidents Award LeBron James Hall of Fame Award Eddie Murphy Entertainer of the Year D-Nice Social Justice Impact Stacey Abrams Like what you see? 