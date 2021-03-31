Fashion
5 dress experts just shared the 44 best summer dresses with me
It’s an understatement to say we love the dresses at Who What Wear. We spend a lot of time figuring out which dresses will be the ones we and you obsess over over the year. We put together clothing reports on the names to watch for 2021, including the key clothing trends know. Plus, we’re focusing on the brands that are standing out right now (yes, Aje, we watch you). Alas, in many ways, the dresses of 2020 have taken a plunge. With fewer weddings and big events to attend, our chic dresses have had only a rare outing. That said, the house dress has become particularly popular, with loose silhouettes and unrestricted materials becoming essential in our dress shopping.
But with the relaxation of restrictions and the possibility that gatherings, including weddings with real guests, can be in summer, looks fun, cute dresses are going to be big in warmer months. It’s no surprise that the Net-a-Porter Trends Report revealed that shoppers are going to be looking for some cheery dresses in the upcoming spring / summer season. With all of that in mind, I wanted to know which dresses the dress experts that I follow on Instagram have on their wishlists. Every woman I’ve spoken to has their own style, but each of them loves dresses. Keep scrolling to see their ultimate sartorial wishlists for the months to come.
Zeena Shah
“When it comes to choosing dresses, it’s about knowing myself and my identity and what best represents my style and also knowing how a dress can make me feel and where it would be worn and why. . I also know what I like when it’s something special in terms of design and what suits my body type. “
Damson madder Open back dress with organic flowers (95)
Damson madder Organic Gingham Dress with Ruffle Collar (80)
&Girl Veronica midi gathered sleeve shirt dress in pink (395)
Shrimps Rafferty Dress in Blue (350)
Shrimps Mia dress (595)
Rixo Lauren crochet-trimmed floral-print crepe midi dress (275)
Ganni Ruffle-neck striped denim dress (225)
Staud Long dress with abstract print Viola Capri (440)
Staud Millie gingham recycled poplin long shirt dress (335)
summary Copenhagen Denise Dress (195)
Claire Wakeman
“When I buy dresses I always think about longevity. Will I still wear this dress, the shape, the style next year and the year after ?!”
H&M English Embroidery-Detail Dress (40)
Arket Cotton veil slip dress (79)
Me Phi Phi dress (200)
Rixo Bibi Navy Vichy (295)
& Other stories Open back midi dress with puff sleeves (95)
Ganni Ruched gingham seersucker maxi dress with gingham bodice (215)
Naya rea Eliza dress (270)
Gaia cult Serita cutout cotton-blend maxi dress (440)
Isabel funny Venia corduroy midi dress (880)
Hannah almassi
“Most of the dresses I already own are not very comfortable or literally flexible to wear, many of them have a very tight waist and are not suitable for working from home or rolling around on the floor with a child in the bottom. age. So it’s time to make a few upgrades to my wardrobe. I’m looking to rent or sell some of my favorite older pieces and invest in looser (but still not swampy) fits and easier fabrics to live in a 50/50 mix of neutral uni, earthy colors and classic floral prints. These styles will stand the test of time, but also be much more useful in my current day-to-day life. “
& Other stories Open back midi dress with puff sleeves (95)
Franks The Falcus Yellow Dress (190)
O pioneers Clara Floral Dress Willow Blue and Rust (395)
April meets October May Camel Vichy Dress (150)
Awake mode Black flared midi dress (850)
Anna quan Isla ribbed-cotton halterneck midi dress (380)
Day of the week Tea Bias Cut Dress (50)
Mango Checkered belt dress (60)
Emilia wickstead Petra belted square-neck denim dress (1295)
Uniqlo Ines 3D Knit Seamless Short Sleeve Dress (40)
Eleanor barkes
“The main feature that I look for in a dress is that it tightens in my waist by means of the cut of the dress or with a belt. Otherwise, if there is too much fabric flowing, it tends to pull over me. “drown”, like I “m 5’1 ”. So I need this defining characteristic. I tend to go for midi dresses more often than minis also just because I find them easier to move around and more flattering. “
Rouje Gabin dress (180)
CB House Blue and white floral midi dress (129)
H&M Dress with buttoned straps (25)
Sister Jane Trefoil floral jacquard midi dress (175)
Mara hoffman Adelina organic cotton jacquard long wrap dress (284)
Sezane In the dress (145)
Sezane Aurora Dress (155)
Rixo Gwen Pebble Shell Peach Lilac Mix (275)
H&M Slit front dress (20)
Eni Ilori
“Dresses are one of my wardrobe staples, so when it comes to choosing which type I like to have different variations, from long dresses to short dresses. I also tend to go for dresses that have unique details. I love dresses with cutouts, puffed sleeves and, most importantly, a selection of colors. “
Endless summer Ain’t she a nice midi dress (98)
ASOS design Cami midi summer dress with raw edges in black (28)
Aje Chateau short dress (314)
ASOS Edition Blush Puff Off Shoulder Midi Dress (120)
CB House Lemon midi summer dress with puffed sleeves and flowers (129)
Sister Jane Short Cornflour Meadow jacquard dress (105)
Then the biggest Spring / summer 2021 fashion trends know
This article was originally published on Who what to wear
Learn more about Who What Wear
