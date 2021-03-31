Jemkur seeks to promote women’s empowerment through fashion | Nebraska today

Editor’s Note This Q&A is part of a weekly student conversation series celebrating Women’s History Month at the University of Nebraska Average page. The series will feature students making an impact on campus and looking to keep that momentum going in their future careers. Learn more about the coverage of Women’s History Month in Nebraska today.

her week meet Venn Jemkur, a Master of Arts in Clothing Design with a minor in Women and Gender Studies. Through her research, she examines the marginalization of large female bodies by the fashion industry and works to promote women’s empowerment.

Discuss the presentation to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.



The title of our conference was “Fashion for the Future: A Roadmap for Gender Equality, Women’s Empowerment and Fashion Identity”. It was a Zoom presentation, and we were happy to offer and learn different perspectives on how fashion education can impact women economically.

The United Nations Commission on the Status of Women usually meets annually at this time of year in New York. Participants in events are individuals designated through government channels. Along with the UN CSW meeting, also on an annual basis, there is a series of 2 week events and meetings for civil organizations, NGOs, foundations etc. who work in the space of gender empowerment, women’s rights, etc. NGO CSW 65.

The presentation we made took place in one of the approved events of the NGO CSW 65 Forum. The sponsor of the organization is the Miss Caricom International Foundation, which works mainly in Africa but also has projects elsewhere in the world.

How can fashion promote gender empowerment / equality?



Fashion education is part of a larger goal of developing local fashion industries that support women’s leadership, economic empowerment and prosperity. This in turn supports the same for their communities. The promotion of a local fashion industry must necessarily promote traditional crafts and therefore also empower local artisans in textile and clothing crafts. Often, but not always, these artisans are women. The development of local industry promotes cultural heritage, enhances the status of traditional craft practices as valued and important aspects of ethnic, regional and national identities. Women artisans, tailors and embroiderers can take their future into their own hands. Women’s financial empowerment balances household power dynamics, makes their voices heard and empowers them to make decisions for the family.

How did you get involved on campus to promote women’s empowerment or something else that you are passionate about?



My Master of Arts project focuses on the marginalization of large female bodies by the fashion industry. My project focuses on the sizing and design gaps in the plus size market. He discusses the century-old body size bias of the fashion industry and argues for a fundamental change in fashion practice through a spillover effect that can be achieved in fashion colleges and institutions.

I am involved in different communities on campus which help meet the different needs of all students, regardless of gender. I am currently the President of Academic Affairs of the Assembly of Graduate Students; I also represent graduate students on the university’s student health insurance committee. I also represent graduate students on the library committee. I am passionate about giving a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves.

What do you hope to accomplish in your lifetime?



I hope to be a good educator and would like to move on to PhD. here in Nebraska. I love my teachers and I think there is a lot I can learn from them that will prepare me for the future. My dream is to change the world through my research.

What or what inspires / motivates you?



I come from Nigeria, Africa. My state is Plateau state, and the capital is Jos. There are a lot of times when I think or feel that I can’t go on in school anymore. When that happens, I think of my dad and my mom. They support my ambitions so much; they encourage me to fly. When I think of my sisters and brothers at home, all I see is cheering for me to be successful. My family motivates me. I am grateful to have a legion that still supports me.

I am also inspired to be an educator because of my parents’ training. My father has been a professor of archeology for over 24 years now. My mother, on the other hand, is a registered nurse and counselor at the University of Jos.

What advice do you have for others looking to make an impact?



I advise them to believe in themselves and be determined to succeed. If they don’t have a support system, look for like-minded people; there are helpers everywhere. You have to research them. Always think big, you can only have an impact if your ideas are useful and relevant to your community.