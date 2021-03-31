Otrium raises $ 120 million for its end-of-season fashion market – TechCrunch





Otrius raised a $ 120 million round just a year after raising his $ 26 million Series B round. BOND and Index Ventures Return Investors lead the way. Existing investor Eight Roads Ventures is also participating. The concept of Otrium is quite simple. When items reach end of season status, brands can list them on Otrium and continue to sell them. Otrium is currently available in Europe. Currently, many brands have their own end-of-season sales. But there are limits to this model. These companies often cannot sell all of their inventory this way. Plus, the more luxurious fashion brands don’t necessarily want to put a cheaper price on their items in their own stores. This is why a lot of the clothes produced remain unsold and unsold, which means that these items are often destroyed. With Otrium, brands can add another sales channel for these specific items. And selling these items online makes a lot of sense, because you don’t want to manage small end-of-season stocks in multiple stores. A large online inventory is all you need. And since some brands are reluctant to sell obsolete items, Otrium tries to be as friendly as possible with fashion companies. They maintain control over pricing, merchandising and the visibility of their excess inventory. The startup also recently launched advanced analytics. The idea here is that Otrium can help brands identify evergreen products that should stay available year after year. We believe the fashion world will see a rebalance in the next few years, with more sales generated by iconic items that brands sell year after year, and be less reliant on new seasonal launches, the co-founder and CEO said. Milan Daniels in a statement. And it would be a win-win for everyone involved. Otrium would end up selling articles that would stay relevant for longer. And fashion brands could slowly create an evergreen collection of items that would complement their fast fashion collections nicely. With today’s funding round, Otrium plans to expand into the United States. The company is currently working with several well-known fashion houses, such as Karl Lagerfeld, Joseph, Anine Bing, Belstaff, Reiss and ASICS.

