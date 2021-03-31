Red dress and more – Photos – Hollywood Life





Rebel Wilson is the host of “ Pooch Perfect ” and she offers her fashion game. See all of her “ perfect ” looks of the season so far! The most canine show has arrived in the form of Perfect dog. Perfect Star Wilson Rebel, 41, is hosting the ultimate dog grooming competition, which premieres March 30 on ABC. As she guides competitors through the competition, Rebel will be wearing some amazing outfits. In the first episode, Rebel remains fierce in a red and black leopard jacket, paired with a black tank top and leather pants. Her hair is smooth and straight for the first episode of Perfect dog. For the second episode, which premieres April 6, Rebel impresses in two distinct looks. She steps out in a gorgeous red lace dress that she matches with her red heels. She also dazzles in a bright yellow jumpsuit and a brown leather jacket. In the series’ promotional photos, the Australian actress wears a simple yet sexy black dress. She adds some color to this fierce look with a pink feather boa pinned to her dress. Rebel is quite the fashionista on Perfect dog. Rebel’s concert comes after their incredible “Year of Health”. The actress lost over 60 pounds and reached her goal weight in November 2020. During 2020, Rebel chronicled her health and fitness journey on Instagram. In June 2020, she revealed the inspiration behind her “Year of Health” in an interview. “I’m theming my years,” Rebel said on Nova 96.9 in Australia. Fitzy and Wippa radio program. “Last year was the year of love and, yeah, it didn’t work out. So I was determined that this year is the year of health and I am determined to succeed in this mission. It’s going really well, it’s hard. I don’t just work on the physical level, but I work on the emotional side. She also stressed to her followers during a December 2020 Instagram Live session to “never feel bad about your height.” Beauty can be any size and that’s what I’m a big supporter of. “ Rebel is joined on Perfect dog by famous judges – Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge bendersky, and Dr Callie Harris. The series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

