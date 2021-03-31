Fashion
Designing a “ minimalist ” fashion line, what sets it apart – WWD
The circular fashion club Made in New York won another member.
Minimalist is a newly launched seasonless luxury women’s brand, rejecting the linear fashion system and, instead, anchoring itself in timeless design and circularity from the get-go.
“I always knew I wanted to create my own brand, but after 20 years in the industry, I also knew that the world didn’t need another fashion brand that followed the same linear production model take -do-the-waste that most clothing companies use today, ”said Minimalist founder Tamara Davydova, a designer from Kiev, Ukraine and a seasoned fashion executive who worked alongside Michael Kors and Monique Lhuillier.
The launch features 10 basic styles, including shirts and jumpsuits in a range of fabrications, such as Portuguese viscose satin, Italian velvet, and Japanese organic denim. The jumpsuits are finished with drawstrings and exposed zippers. (Davydova says she only uses functional closures when necessary to facilitate recyclability.) Prices range from $ 150 for t-shirts to $ 725 for coveralls.
Davydova designed the collection for simplicity, perhaps a first impression of her undergraduate years at Parsons in the heyday of ’90s minimalism. True to the city, the brand is produced entirely in the clothing district of New York in an effort to support local factories with fair wages and opportunities.
For good measure, “the two factories where we are currently producing are both owned by women,” Davydova added.
Supporting women is a common thread, as Davydova said her clients are also “women leaders”, founders and professionals in the arts, fashion, beauty, law, medicine and science. Their singular objective is to find ethical and sustainable fashion, always chic and refined.
“The goal is to simplify a woman’s life and reduce stress from the mess and fatigue of decision-making,” she said. “Everything is organized, seasonal and versatile. I want my clothes to instill a feeling of calm, simplicity and confidence. I also want women to feel like they’ve invested in something consciously designed with sustainable ingredients. “
Every “ingredient” (as Davydova prefers to call it materials) in the collection – including the workmanship, trim components, and garment bags – is certified to some of the industry’s most widely used standards. Among them are the Global Recycling Standard, the Global Organic Textile Standard, the Forest Stewardship Council, the Bluesign and the Oeko-Tex Standard 100.
This detail-hungry, ingredient-focused design thinking has become a repeat among new brands jumping into today’s climate, whether it’s circular footwear brand Thousand Fell or the Paradis Perdus line of sweaters, whose founders expressed diligent research prior to launch.
As reports increasingly shine a light on the issues of linear fashion, it may be that if a brand does launch, it’s best to do things in a circular fashion.
For consumers keen on details, each product page on the Minimalist website Minimalist.nyc features a drop-down menu with ‘our ingredients’, where customers can learn more about the content, origin and certification of the collection. . The brand also strives to offer wholesale options, although no partner is counted to date.
Minimalist opts for organic and recycled content in its manufacturing, using monofiber materials as much as possible to ensure the highest potential for recyclability.
“We adhere to the same standards for our trims as we do for our base materials,” Davydova said. “The elastic comes from Austria and is made from organic cotton and natural rubber, which is biodegradable and recyclable. Oeko-Tex certified Italian made zippers are free from harmful chemicals. We use shoulder pads and liners from the Chargeurs Sustainable 360 range, which are made from GRS certified post-consumer materials, which are recycled instead of landfilled. Even our garment bags are either compostable or water soluble and safe for the sea. “
Minimalist is also partnering with Fabscrap, as a solution for its production scraps.
