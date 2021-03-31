The best Easter outfits for your whole family

(CNN) –

Deciding what to wear at Easter can be a high pressure situation. Of course, you need an outfit that is elegant and comfortable, but also suitable for the day’s activities. If you’re having an Easter egg hunt with the kids, that means you’ll want to skip your heels while you help the little ones search, but if you’re attending an outdoor service, you’ll want to make sure your outfit is ready. for the church. And then, of course, there is the always unpredictable weather to consider.

This time of year is tough for the weather as it’s always a transitional vibe, so I’ve learned to make layering a priority for Easter outfits, says the writer and brand consultant. Harling ross. One of my favorite warm but still stretchy formulas is a jumpsuit paired with a white cotton eyelet blouse, ballet flats and a cardigan.

Influence Kellie brown, who is known for her bold style and more, says she likes an excuse to dress up. The more an Easter outfit is on the nose, the happier I am, says Brown, who recently launched her first collection with Amazons The Drop, which has since sold. She recommends trying anything with frills or frills.

When it comes to children, let the day’s events lead the way: if you are going to a formal church service, a costume or robe may be appropriate, but if you are hanging out outside with your immediate family, something more. casual might work well.

Ahead, 12 Easter Sunday outfit ideas the whole family can try on.

1. Dress + shoes + hat

A floral dress is a no-brainer for Easter: pair an option like this maxi style from Astr The Label with heels and a hat if you’re outdoors. (Remember to remove it during service.)

Astr The Label Floral Print Dress ($ 89; nordstrom.com)

Mango Knots Heeled Sandals ($ 59.99; mango.com)

A New Day Foldable Straw Floppy Hat ($ 9.60, originally $ 12; target.com)

___________________________________________________________________________

2. Eyelet blouse + cardigan + flats

Take Ross’s note and pair an eyelet top, like this one from LoveShackFancy, with ballet flats and a cardigan. The statement necklace makes it a perfectly Easter themed option.

LoveShackFancy Kassie Top ($ 295; shopbop.com)

Madewell Broadway Cardigan ($ 88; madewell.com)

H&M Pointed Apartments ($ 24.99; hm.com)

___________________________________________________________________________

3. Jeans + blazer + dress top

If you’re going the jeans route, Ross recommends wearing them with a dressy party top – that’s fair, since I haven’t worn one of mine in a year, she says. And something that looks appropriate for the contrast, like a tweed blazer.

Aqua Tweed Cropped Jacket ($ 73.50, originally $ 98; bloomingdales.com)

Emilio Pucci Tie-Neck Blouse ($ 393, originally $ 1,035; theoutnet.com)

J.Crew Demi-Boot Cut Short Jean ($ 128; jcrew.com)

1.suit jacket + suit pants + shirt

Even if you are heading to church (or just for a very fancy meal), it is possible to dress like yourself not like you are going to work. This brown windowpane looks like a less stuffy version of the traditional costume, and the blue buttons on the dress shirt make it a lot more playful.

Michael Kors Classic Fit Airsoft Stretch Brown Windowpane Suit Jacket ($ 67.99, originally $ 450; macys.com)

Michael Kors Classic Fit Airsoft Stretch Brown Windowpane Suit Pants ($ 39.99, originally $ 190; macys.com)

The Men’s Store at Bloomingdales Solid Stretch Regular Fit Dress Shirt ($ 55.30, originally $ 79; bloomingdales.com)

___________________________________________________________________________

2. Khakis + shirt

For a more casual gathering, ditch the suit jacket for a short-sleeved shirt that feels casual, not sloppy.

J.Crew Bird Eye Cotton Short Sleeve Polo Shirt ($ 89.50; jcrew.com)

Khaki Dockers Lux Signature Cotton Pleated Stretch Relaxed Fit Pants ($ 62; macys.com)

___________________________________________________________________________

3. Shirt + jeans + shoes

If you go for jeans on Easter Sunday, make sure they are dark blue or black and that there isn’t a single mustache or tear in sight.

J Brand Tyler Serously Soft Slim Fit Jeans (from $ 138.60; bloomingdales.com)

H&M Slim Fit Easy-Iron Shirt ($ 14.99; hm.com)

Mango Leather Boat Shoes ($ 99.99; mango.com)

1. Dress + shoes

A simple floral dress and ballet flats make for the perfect Easter outfit whether you are going out or staying close to home.

H&M Balloon Sleeve Dress ($ 24.99; hm.com)

H&M Shimmery Ballerinas ($ 17.99; hm.com)

___________________________________________________________________________

2. Top + skirt + shoes

Get the Easter vibe in with a fun striped sweater, which you can team with pants or a skirt, like this chambray option.

H&M Flared Skirt ($ 14.99; hm.com)

Tucker + Tate Sparkle Stripe Sweater ($ 23.40, originally $ 39; nordstrom.com)

Cat & Jack Donella Insole Sandals ($ 19.99; target.com)

___________________________________________________________________________

3. Shirt + pants + shoes

Not all girls want to wear a dress and these gingham pants are also a very stylish option.

H&M Paper Bag Pants ($ 14.99; hm.com)

French Toast Short Sleeve Picot Collar Polo (from $ 6.50; amazon.com)

Nina Alpha Gladiator Sandals ($ 34.99, originally $ 49.99; bloomingdales.com)

1.suit + pants + shoes

Appropriate costume is needed for more Sunday services, and this classic choice from H&M is perfect for the stylish kids among us. Let him pair it with sneakers if he asks. (It’s been a crazy year for all of us; don’t worry about the little things.)

H&M Classic Blazer ($ 34.99; hm.com)

H&M suit pants ($ 24.99; hm.com)

Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker (starting at $ 100; nordstrom.com)

___________________________________________________________________________

2. Suit jacket + jeans + shoes

If a black or navy suit jacket seems too much for you, go for a more non-traditional color like baby blue. Pair it with dark jeans and more casual dress shoes, like these slip-ons from the house line of Targets Cat & Jack.

Tommy Hilfiger Blazer Suit Jacket (starting at $ 19.59; amazon.com)

Cat & Jack Florian Mid Sneakers ($ 24.99; target.com)

H&M Comfort Slim Fit Jeans ($ 29.99; hm.com)

___________________________________________________________________________

3. Khakis + shirt

If your kid has a more spirited style, let him lean into it with a pair of jade green chinos and a shirt with a removable tie.

J.Crew Stretch Chino ($ 49.50; jcrew.com)

H&M Shirt with Tie ($ 19.99; hm.com)