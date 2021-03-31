Sure, they’re comfortable, but these sports leggings and bras also redefine modern femininity.

As fashion trends evolve, the shift from activewear from gyms and fitness studios to mainstream society has been impossible to ignore. Like it or not, we live in a lycra world.

Tight leggings, yoga pants, sports bras and crop tops are everywhere from catwalks to cafes. COVID-19 has accelerated the trend, with working from home leading to a recent surge in Sales.

But the sportswear industry has been exponentially growing for ten years. While clothing is made for both men and women, it is the women’s market that is driving this phenomenal growth.

The trend has been widely celebrated, criticized, parodied and sometimes dismissed as simply the latest fashion trend in a society obsessed with conspicuous consumption.

On closer inspection, however, sportswear plays a fascinating role in 21st century gender definitions, reinforcing and resisting popular ideas about femininity.

The rise of fit femininity

Walk around any sportswear store and you will be bombarded with empowering and caring rhetoric stressing the importance of achieving a fit and healthy lifestyle with the right outfit and attitude. positive.

Various scholars showed how big sportswear companies use this kind of language to get moving and it’s not your life to practice reinforcing the notion of women’s responsibility for their own body maintenance, regardless of social or personal barriers.

Other showed how the marketing approaches of sportswear companies encourage women to use physical activity as a means of personal transformation and as a path to a more fulfilling life.





It is a version of femininity based on a woman’s consumption and the ability to maintain her own health and appearance. As feminist sports experts have shown, the company celebrates women who are in control of their bodies and who are active in their quest for femininity and health.

In our own research, we hold that wearing sportswear in public is a way of saying that I am responsible for my health and that I conform to socially acceptable conceptions of womanhood.

In this sense, sports clothing (not to be confused with its less athletic athleisure branching) has become the uniform of what we might call the socially responsible woman of the 21st century.

The idealized female form

Part of the appeal of sportswear is that it is comfortable and functional. But it was also designed to physically shape the body into a socially desirable female hourglass shape.

High waisted leggings that sit just above the belly button are marketed as having a slimming effect. They are also often presented as the carving of the buttocks, creating the desirable loot that has become valued (somewhat problematically) in the mainstream culture.





As some have argued, this is another example of the appropriation of black and Hispanic cultures for the benefit of businesses.

With new materials designed to accentuate (not just support) particular aspects of the female body, sportswear helps promote the idealized female form as being curvy but fat free.

And although this idealized shape has changed over the past few decades from thin, to slim and toned, to hourglass toned, the current ideal remains largely unattainable for most women.



Freedom and compliance

But there is another side to this phenomenon. We wanted to explore women have their own experiences of wearing sportswear. Respondents of different ages, body types, ethnicities and cultures said that sportswear was not only comfortable and functional, but also liberating.

From corsets and maxi dresses of the Victorian era to the high heels of the 1950s housewife, the latest trends in beauty and clothing have often constrained women’s bodies and movements.

But the women in our research group spoke of the freedom they enjoyed to be able to move around comfortably throughout the day, from work to school, from the gym to the cafe.

Even so, not all bodies dressed in sportswear are considered acceptable. Some bodies, especially the larger ones, are stigmatized and criticized when they do not meet the feminine ideal.





Some even experience physical violence or verbal harassment for wearing the wrong clothes in public. It is all part of a long history of social attempts to regulate the body of women.

Until recently, sportswear marketing was aimed primarily at young, slim, and wealthy white women. In 2013, lululemon founder Chip Wilson openly declared her branded leggings don’t work for taller body types.

In response to these limited definitions perpetuated by the sportswear industry, some women have created their own brands. In Aotearoa, New Zealand, these include the Hine Collection.

Founded by a Mori woman frustrated by the limited size of sportswear, the brand offers models in larger sizes and targets women of different body types and cultures.

Protest and empowerment

Sportswear has even been worn to protest police surveillance of women’s bodies in public places such as schools, churches and shops where wearing leggings has been deemed unrespectful and too distracting for men.

In 2018, there was outrage when young New Jersey track athletes learned they couldn’t train outdoors in their sports bras when the men’s soccer team was training.

Other protests and scriptures having made leggings and arm sports symbols of pride and a challenge for those who seek to dictate women’s bodily choices.

Most women, however, choose sportswear simply because it gives them the ability to move with purpose and comfort throughout the day. While this may not be an overtly political act, it is nonetheless a subtle statement that women will not be controlled or objectified. They take pride in their moving bodies.

Sportswear is far from a trivial choice of clothing. Rather, it contributes to our definition and understanding of femininity and gender in the 21st century.