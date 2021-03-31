‘Ready for a vaccine’: fashion label Revolve pokes fun at the shirt section





Call Fashion Police on PC. Web-based fashion retailer Revolve.com is currently being dragged along by social media shoppers asking why the website would create a section for ‘vaccine-ready’ tops, priced between $ 70 and $ 300. $. Under the clothing category “Tops” appears the slogan “Vaccine Ready,” which features 100 different styles of off the shoulder blouses, from frilly peasant tops to bare bralettes, ensuring your arm is ready to take a hit without having to roll up a sleeve. “Shoulders for the vaccine,” says the site at the top of the product page. Trendy brands featured on the page include Alice + Olivia, Free People and Norma Kamali. MAGGIE RAWLINS, IF SWIMSUIT STAR AND CORONAVIRUS NURSE, SHARES A TREATMENT ROUTINE TO AVOID ACNE MASK The very specific purchase category was revealed in May on social media when TikTok user @danni____cole shared an excerpt from his discovery, with uncontrollable laughter. She first explained that the shed was on Revolve.com “demonstrating” summer shirts when she noticed the unusual filter. “I was scrolling and I was like ‘What is this? These are all shirts you can wear, “she says, breaking up for laughs,” to your vaccine appointment. “ @Danni____cole continues to scroll through the options: “You can choose any of these options, or these,” she laughs. The video had garnered hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok before it was retrieved by Instagram account @Betches, a popular media company run by women. More than 1,300 comments on the post suggest that subscribers were both elated and dismayed by the fashion brands’ decision to capitalize on vaccine readiness. “This is actually the silliest thing I have ever seen @revolve,” one follower laughed. FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS Others scoffed at marketing by stating “VAX GIRL SUMMER” and “Shot Girl Summer” as references to both Megan Thee Stallions’ 2020 hit “Hot Girl Summer”, as well as “rapper” Chet Hanks (yes , son of Tom) insisting that the coming summer will henceforth be known as the “white boy summer”. His statement has since been relentlessly mocked on social media. However, one wonders if the mark is on something, as a recent coronavirus vaccine recipient revealed on Betches that they “basically had to strip in front of 100 people.” CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING FOX NEWS CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE “So maybe it’s not a bad idea,” they concluded. Revolve did not respond to The messages request for comment. This story was originally published by the New York Post.







