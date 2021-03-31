Fashion
The Beast, dress code and save Scobey, Montana
The Beast is coming to the Montana Legislature soon. This is the nickname for the states part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), totaling $ 2.7 billion awarded via HB632, by Frank Garner, Kalispell. The money equates to about a year of total spending (the state-funded general budget, special accounts, and federal matches), of the total state budget.
That’s a lot of money by any account, especially after a major distribution by the CARES Act in 2020 and guarantees built into the state budget, including a good rainy day fund, our fund for rainy days. fire suppression and the fiscal stabilization fund. The multibillion-dollar relief will go to schools, extended unemployment benefits, housing assistance, counties, towns and tribal governments, social services and an abundance of one-off infrastructure projects, including the installation of high-speed fiber (despite product shortages) and numerous public works projects which will supplant the expenses and loans of the Coal Trust Fund. The arrival of ARPA caused the Credit Committee to work overtime with department heads trying to understand legal uses (cannot be used to override tax cuts) and allocate funds to the within their departments.
Proper decorum was challenged on the floor of the House in reaction to a member who decidedly did not wear a tie. If decorum were seen as anything but a tie, like politeness, intelligence, poise and poise when speaking and just being a really nice man, he would be a gold star lawmaker, even in the eyes. of our clothing police. The protest was brought by a distraught lawmaker who protested on a point of order on the floor and then triggered two rules committee meetings to reach a solution.
To figure out how to spend $ 2.7 billion, dealing with a dwindling charcoal-fueled trust fund or a multibillion-dollar underfunded retirement system, and a little distraction called COVID, one guy no longer wearing no tie seemed to be a bit necessary. comic relief. I have been told that in the state of Iowa, a violation of such decorum could lead to the removal of the legislator’s privilege to speak or be recognized on the floor.
School boards are constantly faced with such problems. The hair color and dreadlock policy tested me like few other issues. I understand we need to adopt a partially failed dress code from 2015 and force the President to implement it when he deems it necessary.
Last week our tax committee heard a bill (SB355), aimed at redistributing a small portion of tourist tax money for tourism promotions to fill counties with a disproportionate amount of state land. In particular, Daniels County and the County Seat of Scobey contain about 20% Crown land with no reimbursement like LTCP for federal land in a county. Scobey is an aging, low-income community in far northeast Montana, sort of a demographic time bomb. As one can imagine, the destruction of the fund for anything outside the intended purpose caused considerable anguish on the part of many employees and owners of establishments in the second largest industry in the state, including the voters of this neighborhood.
Can we amend the bill to use some accommodation tax funds that go to the state? We had received correspondence from what appeared to be the 1,700 inhabitants of this remote county. The city-dwellers on the committee are realizing the need to maintain the integrity of the fund, especially after plunging revenues into the industry. The title of the bill is so precise that a significant change may not be possible and there is no time for a new bill.
This bill overtook our meeting with very revealing and passionate testimony from supporters and opponents. It’s not always like that. My first reaction was to try to settle the bill to meet the needs of both sides.
Rural eastern Montana is falling off the map as counties such as Flathead, Gallatin and Missoula can barely keep up with the growth, including a shortage of affordable housing. The story of rising and falling tax bases and very different demographics was the subtheme of SB355, a bill with a specific title that cannot get out of the House Tax Committee.
Democrat Dave Fern of Whitefish represents House District 5 in the Montana Legislature.
