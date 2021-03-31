10 places to try in TyPo

A natural spring made this area a vortex before it was Oak Cliff. The new roundabout is taking shape near Kidd Springs Park. And TyPo is swirling with big changes. If you don’t know, developer David Spence of Good space came up with the name, TyPo, for the 1930s building he owns on West Davis near where Tyler and Polk meet. And it caught the eye of another developer, Larkspur Capital, who built 19 three-story townhouses in the roundabout, called Typo Towns. Recently, two illuminated signs were installed on the corner Spences building, illuminating the new identity of the neighborhood. And two new retail buildings are nearing completion just east of Davis Street Espresso and Oil and cotton, to West Davis and Van Buren. One thing a lot of retail startups in the TyPo District share is that they’ve taken physical space after years of successful online sales. This is the case with Speak out of turn, the stationery and gift shop with its eye-catching bubblegum pink trims on the corner of Davis and Tyler.

Here are a few other places we love in the TyPo district:

Autumn moon 418A N. Tyler St. autumnmooncreative.com Hours: 11 am-3pm Tuesday, 11 am-5pm Tuesday-Friday, 11 am-6pm Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday Owner Yesenia Hernandez is an interior designer by trade and an artist at heart. She started this store with an original t-shirt design and an online store. The store has homewares and gifts, as well as irresistible Hernandez t-shirts ($ 26- $ 32), such as the original, Mamacita, as well as women-owned and girl-owned businesses from Texas.

Sweet elegance 414 N. Tyler St. sweeteleganceevents.com Hours: by appointment only This family-run, female-owned business deals with event planning and decoration, as well as facilities such as balloon arches, donut-shaped stakes, and 3D flower walls.

Mod + Jo 421 N. Tyler St. modandjo.com Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday Jordan Flynn founded her design studio while living abroad without a work visa for her husband’s job. The online store now has a nationwide presence for its affordable small-batch jewelry designed for layering.

Fine Beatnik products 837 W. Seventh St. beatnikfinegoods.com Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday This boutique, with its black and white mural, opened several years ago and is known for its trendy women’s clothing and accessories. But it also contains household items, gifts, art, and baby items.

DLM Procurement 837 W. Davis St. dlmsupplyco.com Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday Retail maven Deavon Moore opened this boutique about five years ago with a focus on menswear and gifts. The store recently expanded to include clothing and accessories for women and children.

Hello Caf 416 N. Tyler St. holacafedallas.com Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to noon Sunday What would a trendy neighborhood be without several cafes? Jeniffer Avila, originally from Honduras, grew up harvesting and selling coffee beans with her grandmother and now co-owns this small shop with her husband, Daniel Hinojosa. Specialties include frozen Mexican chocolate-based mocha latte and Instagram-worthy half matcha and half espresso.

House of beauty queens 412 N. Tyler St. Hours: by appointment Looks like it could be an outside clothing store, but it’s actually beautician Aniyah Vasquez’s eyelash and brow studio.

Haus of Vintage 413 N. Tyler St. Instagram: @hausofvintagedallas Hours: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, closed Mondays This shop is a great place to find a silky bomber jacket to go with your dad’s shoes, and it’s a women-owned business that offers sustainable clothing as well as styling services. The owners also have Back Haus, a space that offers classes, such as making a deli platter, and pop-up shops, such as a recent sellers’ market for black-owned businesses.

Tiny wins 604 N. Tyler St. tinyvictoriesoc.com Opening hours: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, closed Monday One of the best happy hour cocktails around (4-7pm Tuesday-Friday). If sitting inside a bar makes you uncomfortable in these trying times, you can still be tiny and victorious on this little patio of bars.