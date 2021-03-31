Bottega Veneta abandons Instagram to start ‘digital diary’ | Fashion





Bottega Veneta has been the hottest fashion house on social media since British designer Daniel Lee joined the Milan label less than three years ago. Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted no less than 39 selfies featuring her Pouch handbag in the span of three months. When four British Vogue employees realized they were all wearing the brand’s clothes or accessories one day in September 2019, they posted a photo captioned: We have a new office dress code @bottegaveneta. But in a move that hints at a fashion backlash against Instagram, Bottega Veneta has cut all ties to social media. It replaces social posts with a quarterly online magazine that Lee hopes will deliver more progressive and thoughtful content than scrolling through an Instagram feed. Social media represents the homogenization of culture, the 35-year-old told The Guardian ahead of the magazine’s launch on Wednesday. Everyone sees the same stream of content. I think a lot about what I do and social media oversimplifies it. Missy Elliott appears in a newly commissioned video for her track Hot Boyz. Photography: Tyrone Lebon Called Issue, the digital newspaper features a newly commissioned music video for Missy Elliotts’ 1999 classic Hot Boyz. The video, which was filmed by photographer Tyrone Lebon, is the type of content, Lee hopes, that an audience will sit with. , as you would with a movie. The move is a curved ball, as Instagram has replaced the traditional glossy magazine as fashion’s most powerful platform. Bottega Veneta is a rising brand, having achieved 4.8% revenue growth last year, when most luxury brands were hit hard (Gucci’s revenue, for example, was down 21.5%). As a result, the eyes of the fashion industry are watching, and in a world where social media increasingly shapes culture, politics and lifestyle, the implications go beyond fashion. Bottega Veneta Number 01. Photography: Elaine Constantine Issue is an audiovisual magazine with fashion photography, music and video. There are voiceovers and music, but no text. Neneh Cherry recounts footage from Bottega Venetas’ latest fashion show at Sadlers Wells in London. Berlin-based roller skater Oumi Janta spins on her skates under a disco ball in a silk-fringed cocktail dress, and there’s a stunning short film that captures the daring rooftop stunts of British parkour collective STORROR. The contrast with Instagram, is intentional. There’s a bullying vibe on the playgrounds on social media that I don’t really like, says Lee. Rather, I wanted to do something joyful. We’re not just a brand, we’re a team of people working together, and I don’t want to collide in an atmosphere that seems negative. Bottega Veneta Number 01. Photography: Jonathan Frantini Clothing from previous collections is pictured alongside new season pieces, which makes sense, there is longevity in the pieces we make. (After all, a Bottega Veneta cotton terry T-shirt, one of the simpler pieces currently on sale, sells for 365.) Lee, who won four British Fashion Awards in 2019, a record unmatched by Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood or Stella McCartney, insists severing ties to social media is no blow, saying: He it wasn’t a room full of executives talking about marketing strategy. But Bottega Veneta is in the enviable position of having her cake and eating it to continue to benefit from Instagram exposure without posting on social media. The buzz surrounding the brand means that influencers and celebrities will likely continue to post their Bottega Veneta selfies. One fan account, @newbottega, has half a million subscribers. I’m very happy to be on other people’s Instagram, says Lee. This conversation with the fans is amazing and we are grateful to have it.

