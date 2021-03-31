As of March 29, 2020, she has taken photos of herself from her living room in 53 different colored outfits, each carefully selected from the burgeoning closets, jewelry boxes and neatly stacked hat boxes that satisfied. her love of making a big entrance since she was a young schoolteacher in the 1960s.

She hasn’t decided which shell will wear this Easter Sunday, but those who know Wimberly have said the chances are good the shell is causing a stir.

She never misses a beat with the hats, clothes and all that beautiful jewelry, said Robin Watkins, 54, assistant to the church’s executive office.

If anyone feels oppressed, they just look at her [Facebook] page and immediately feel uplifted, she said. Her heart is as beautiful as every outfit she has shared with us.

Parishioners often refer to Doctor Wimberly as a nod to her doctorate in education and the years she spent as a principal and school superintendent after leaving teaching, Watkins said.

She was already known in her church for the revolutionary outfits she wore every Sunday, so when the pandemic hit last year and in-person services were canceled, Wimberly decided to step up her game.

In the 20 years that I have been going to church there, I have always had my little routine that I learned from my mother as a daughter, she says. I would pick a nice outfit and a hat and lay them out the night before so I could be prepared and look presentable.

When she learned last year that the Metropolitan Service would air on March 29 due to the coronavirus threat, Wimberly said she couldn’t imagine wearing her bathrobe and slippers while logging in from her living room , even if she was alone.

I thought, Oh, my God, I can’t sit here looking slumped in my robe, ” she said. I didn’t want to sit alone and feel sorry for myself, so I decided, you know what? I’m going to get dressed anyway.

Wimberly got up early to comb her hair and put on lipstick, then put on a favorite white dress with grommets, a sheer ruffled white hat, matching shoes, and a turquoise and gold pearl necklace.

After posting the photo and a Bible scripture for her friends, she was inundated with positive responses, she said.

For years, everyone knew to look for me in the last row, section two, dressed new, Wimberly said. People were always eager to see what I was wearing. So when I posted this pic, everyone told me it cheered them up.

The following Sunday, she decided to do it again, this time choosing a bright blue ensemble with silver and white jewelry. And the following week, on Easter Sunday, Wimberly chose a pink skirt and beaded sweater jacket, as well as a matching hat decorated with pink and yellow lilies.

She quickly decided to write down what she wore each week on a calendar so as not to make the faux pas of wearing the same outfit twice.

It’s safe to say that 50 is a good number for hats, she confessed. But the clothes? I’d better not go. Let’s just say that I now refuse to look at the catalogs.

When she was growing up, Wimberly said she cared more about climbing the biggest tree with the nearby boys than trying on the latest frilly arrivals at fashion stores in downtown Tulsa.

It wasn’t until she became a teenager and noticed that one of her junior high school teachers wore a different beautiful outfit to school every day that she gradually developed an appreciation for fashion, a she declared.

After graduating from Tulsa University and being hired in 1963 as a first-year teacher in Chicago, Wimberly said she decided to emulate that example of teachers and dress for children.

They rub my arm and say, Oh, Miss Ford [her maiden name], you are so pretty, she remembers. Very quickly, I had so many clothes that I started a rotation and color coding system, so that I could continue to surprise children with my outfits.

When she returned to Tulsa and pursued a career as a principal and administrator, she decided to continue this tradition at work and at church, said Wimberly, who has lived alone since her husband, James Oliver Wimberly, died in 2009.

She never expected anyone outside of her congregation to discover her selfie on Sunday, she said. But then, on March 22, a local television reporter who attends Wimberlys Church has decided to make a story about her colorful outfits.

I started hearing people all over the world say my photos made them smile, Wimberly said. The point was to inspire people and make them feel good, so I’m happy to work.

Her pastor, Ray Owens, said he was not at all surprised that Wimberlys’ trendy outfits were a hit.

Dr Wimberlys’ impressive collection of hats is just an outward expression of his inner wisdom, wit and grace, he said. We look forward to the day when she will once again grace our church sanctuary with her impeccable style.

Wimberly is hoping the shell will be back on her bench in late spring or early summer, she said.

Of course, Shell is then faced with a dilemma.