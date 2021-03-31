Cond Nast launches Vogue Man Hong Kong





Cond Nast has launched a new Vogue Man style publication in Hong Kong. The men’s edition of the famous fashion magazine will be published with the April and September issues of Vogue Hong Kong and will be released every two years. His latest regional magazine dedicated to men’s style will join editions published in France, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine and the Netherlands. The launch is a positive sign at a time that is not particularly rosy for the publishing world. In the United States, the pandemic had a moderating effect on newsstands where a study of 45 flyers in 2020 saw 26 headlines experience a reduction in frequency from 2019, WWD said. Cond Nast did not escape a difficult year, implementing pay cuts and slashing its global teams by more than 100 editors. The magazine aims to fill the void for a high quality men’s fashion and lifestyle publication with values ​​of creativity, diversity and inclusiveness at its core. Cond Nast said Vogue Man aims to create compelling storytelling and publishes fiction articles where contributors are welcome to collaborate. We are very excited that Vogue Hong Kong is stepping into male style territory and introducing Vogue Man – a modern and dynamic brand, says Karina Dobrotvorskaya, Executive Director of Editorial Development at Cond Nast. Vogue Hong Kong has a proven track record as the leading fashion title in the market. We believe Vogue Man will be a game-changer and also reflect different aspects of the new masculinity. We approached the whole project with a very independent spirit, launching the traditional style guide of magazines and models for men, says editorial director Jacky Tam. We’ve curated a smoother viewing and reading experience, so that each issue feels fresh and spontaneous, inspired by things that are hot right now, instead of filling the content according to a stationary magazine template. Image via Cond Nast

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos