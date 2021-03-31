Cowboy Baseball wins in walk-in mode, Holliday reaches milestone





Next game: West Virginia 04/01/2021 | 6:00 p.m. Box score (PDF)

Photo gallery

Post-match interviews STILL WATER Caeden Trenkle single with bases loaded in ninth inning lifted 11e-has ranked Oklahoma State in a 5-4 non-conference victory over Oklahoma in the first-ever Bedlam Series game at O’Brate Stadium. The victory was the 300e from OSU head coach Josh holliday career, and he’s now 24-7 against the Sooners in nine seasons at the helm of his alma mater’s program. Trenkle’s success gave the Cowboys their fourth straight victory as they improved to 16-6-1 this season, including an 11-3-1 mark at home. OSU used seven pitchers in the contest, with this group combining for 13 strikeouts, and the Sooners left 16 runners stranded on base paths. Brett Standlee Only needed a pitch in the ninth inning to register his only out and claim the win as he improved to 3-0 this season. Offensively, Max Hewitt had two of OSU’s six hits and had three RBIs, while Christian Encarnacion-Strand also had an RBI in the win. The Cowboys took the lead in their opener at bat as Hewitt’s two-out and two-RBI double on the right field line put the home side up to a 2-0 lead after a game round. OU (13-11) cut their deficit in half in second with an undeserved departure from OSU Mitchell stone , then took a 3-2 lead in the fourth with two more unearned runs. Stone worked three innings, a Cowboy’s longest outing of the night, and struck out four innings while allowing just one run on three hits. In the fifth, the Sooners extended their lead to 4-2 on a volley sacrificed by Brandon Zaragoza, but OSU would respond to tie the game at the bottom of the inning. After charging the goals over two steps and a shot, Encarnacion-Strand picked up an RBI when he was dumped with a pitch. Then Hewitt made a single to the left to score the tie. The game remained tied until the ninth. Up the round, the Sooners put the runners in first and second with two strikeouts before Standlee stepped out of the bullpen and sent Jimmy Crooks flying to end the threat. This set the stage for Trenkle’s drama. Justin campbell drove the bottom of the ninth with a pinched single, and Jaxson crull then pinch hit and bunted for a basic hit. Next, Hueston Morrill landed a cavity that Crooks lined up and pulled in third, but pinch runner Dylan gardner slid securely to load the bases. Trenkle then walked over to the plate and delivered a single through a draw in the OU’s field to spark the Cowboys celebration. OSU returns to action Thursday by opening a Big 12 Conference series against West Virginia at O’Brate Stadium. The opener and Friday games are scheduled for the 6 p.m. start, while Saturday’s final is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos