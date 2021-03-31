Fashion
Holly Willoughbys sold out M&S dress comes in new print
You can always count on Holly Willoughby to showcase the best of what Marks & Spencer has to offer, and instantly ask us for our bank cards to buy it ourselves.
That’s exactly what she did when she appeared in M&S’s latest spring campaign wearing the new Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Tea Dress.
The presenter also shared photos of the outfit on her Instagram with the caption: “The sun is shining today … a little reminder that brighter days are coming and I have found the perfect @marksandspencer dress for them. “
the Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Tea Dress is out of stock in a variety of sizes almost upon launch, and is now fully sold out on the M&S website.
However, the retailer has released a polka dot version of the flattering dress that also seems to be flying off the digital shelves.
Available in regular and long fit, the perfect spring / summer piece is already sold out in several sizes and so if this looks like the perfect addition to your wardrobe, you need to be quick.
Buy it: Midaxi Puff Sleeve Polka Dot Tea Dress | 39.50 by Marks & Spencer
What the critics are saying:
“Nice fit, great material, I can’t wait to show it off.”
“I bought this dress thinking at 64 that my style might be too young, but I love it. Great length and cut.
“This dress is lovely. It hangs beautifully. It is a little bit long (I’m 5’6” and it came to my ankles) but worn with a small boot, just heavenly. I am really happy with this purchase. “
“While I want the pale floral version that everyone loves, this navy blue polka dot is always awesome. Fits pretty well, I’m a size M&S 10 and it’s perfect. But like everyone else says, it’s good enough. is way too long even the standard length. I will shorten it by 2 “which will be fine. I am 5 ‘4 “.”
“Pretty dress, easy to wear, very comfortable and a perfect length that rubs my ankles. I have a flowery one too. I highly recommend it.”
Shop our 10 best post-lockdown dresses from M&S
Polka dot midi wrap dress with angel sleeves | 39.50 by Marks and Spencer
Belted denim midi shirt dress | 49.50
Midaxi Puff Sleeve Polka Dot Tea Dress | 49.50
Hobbs floral shirt dress | 89 from M&S
Phase Eight leaf-print midi shirt dress | 99 from M&S
Short floral jersey dress | 14 (before 29.50)
Blouson-sleeve floral midi wrap dress | 39.50
Belted Midiaxi Printed Shirt Dress | 39.50
Finery London Ruffle Round Neck Polka Dot Midi Dress | 45
picture credit
