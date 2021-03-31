Nurre Hosts Ball Gown Swap | News

Madison Nurre can’t wait to be at the prom. The Edgewood-Colesburg senior plans to attend the schools ball on Saturday, April 24.
Like most Iowa students, Nurre was unable to attend her prom last year due to COVID-19. Her new dress remained in the closet unworn. Today, a year later, Nurre has outgrown the dress. Instead of leaving it hanging in the closet, Nurre hosted a prom dress swap at the Woods Edge Golf Course on March 27 for girls who might still need a dress for prom season.
While she admits that the dress swap was put together fairly quickly, she was thrilled to have a selection of over 40 dresses for potential buyers to choose from.
Nurre said that between herself and her older sister, the closets in their home contained six ball gowns.
My mom (Lisa) was always having trouble figuring out what to do with all those prom dresses. What better way to move these dresses than this one? Nurre asked. We think there are other moms and girls with used prom dresses in their closets as well.
No fee was charged to display the dresses. The event acted as a clothing clearinghouse in a sense, with each person bringing dresses and quoting the price they wanted for the dress. The dresses ranged from those that were never worn to some worn once or twice. Some dresses were a few years old and maybe not the latest style.
Girls who still need to find the perfect dress could come in and have a look. The dresses aren’t that expensive and I think there are some good choices, Nurre said.
Nurre also served as a dress negotiator. Many people who brought dresses to the swap meeting gave her permission to agree on a final price with the buyer.
There was room to move on some of the dresses, she said. We looked at things like if the dress had been worn or how old it was. While the top price for a dress at the exchange meet was $ 400, others ranged from $ 50 to free.
Nurre knows that this year’s swap meeting came at a time when many girls have already purchased their dresses. Hope we can start over next year and do it sooner.
But even that, Nurre is proof that you don’t have to buy a dress months in advance.
I just got my prom dress last week, she admitted.
