Arab Fashion Week: Day Three Highlights Include Sorority Style and Glamorous Dresses

DUBAI: Anyone unfamiliar with Harif Guzmans’ work may want to familiarize themselves.

The Venezuelan-born and New York-based contemporary painter is best known for his street art works under his alter ego Haculla, those who have visited the Big Apple will likely have glimpsed his graphic murals in addition to his multimedia collages and his thought – provoking installations using a combination of materials such as photographs, wood, paint, fabrics and LED lights.

Guzman, who draws his influence from his artist father, has seen his work exhibited around the world through solo and group exhibitions, including in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. And he is expected to preview his latest works as part of a solo exhibition called Three Wishes during the next 2021 edition of Art Dubai, which will run until April 3.

Purple Genie, 2021, mixed media on canvas. Provided

Art Dubai is taking place in various venues throughout the city and a Guzmans exhibition will be on display at Downtowns Foundry.

Three Wishes consists of a series of paintings that are a direct response to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

I saw that this period created a lot of feelings of uncertainty and fear, but also hope, Guzman told Arab News.

In a time like this, people’s thoughts tend to turn into wishful thinking, as they simultaneously witness what was once normal and sure start to change. What I have done is colorfully express aspects of this wishful thinking era.

Lady In Blue, 2021, mixed media on canvas (L); Man In Blue, 2021, mixed media on canvas (R). Provided

The artist will exhibit more than 25 oil paintings and mixed media collages ranging from abstract portraits to elusive symbols resembling graffiti and obsessive scribbles.

Guzman said: Each work I create has a different message and reflects different emotions from everything that concerns me at the time. I translate the emotions through the medium I decide to work with and I move in the way that suits me best.

Our thoughts and feelings are constantly changing every day. In my first works, I had a more art brut approach, but I evolve as an artist every day. There are no constants.

This also rings true with my work as it represents the evolution of shifting consciousness and metaphysical consciousness, he added.

Green Man Wishing For Better Things, 2021, mixed media on canvas. Provided

Guzmans’ interest in art began in his early childhood. Growing up with a father who was a printer, he often helped him from the age of five. moving around the country was also a major source of influence for him.

My cup of emotions filled and began to spill over through painting, writing and music.

Living in New York, I was constantly surrounded by creative people, especially within the skateboarding community. It boosted my creative energy even more when I saw other skateboards covered in custom artwork and graphics.

Granting Beauty, 2021, oil on canvas (L), Granting Wisdom, 2021, oil on canvas (C), Granting Wealth, 2021, oil on canvas (R). Provided

Another big inspiration that got me painting was watching (American director’s) Stanley Kubricks movies, with the way he incorporated art into everything he did, Guzman said.

Despite the challenges piled up in the cultural sector by the COVID-19 pandemic, Guzman stressed that he was fortunate to have been able to maintain his creative flow given the circumstances.

I was able to travel to places that weren’t locked, which allowed me to explore and discover my settings as before.

One Of A Kind, 2021, black crystalina, oil on canvas. Provided

Even though the work or creative environment is more tedious given social and industrial changes, when it comes to work, I am still able to do whatever it takes to express myself through art. A change of circumstances inspires my creativity because it is a new experience to translate, he added.

After Art Dubai, the multi-faceted artist will head straight to his retrospective exhibition at MOMA Moscow before starting work on a series of outdoor public sculptures. But that’s all I’m able to reveal at the moment, he said.

Watch this place.