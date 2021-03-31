Kate Middletons: sold-out floral dress looks like this & Other Stories Dupe





Since joining the royal family in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has proven to be a true source of stylistic inspiration for fashion fans. So much so that many of the pieces she wears on public outings, especially those on the high street, often sell out within hours of wearing them. One example of the phenomenon, which has been dubbed the Kate Effect, is a cute floral dress the Duchess sported in June 2020. For a solo trip to meet the families of the Children’s Hospices of East Anglia (EACH), Kate wore the Marie-Louise floral-print crepe midi dress, designed by Faithfull the Brand, a brand renowned for its ethical credentials and sustainable. The brand’s feminine dresses are made with the warmer months in mind and this particular dress, which costs $ 180, was decorated with colorful hand-painted flowers on a lilac background and finished with trendy gathered sleeves. . Read more: Shortly after Kate was spotted wearing the floral puff sleeve dress, it was unsurprisingly out of stock and unavailable. But the good news is, you can get your hands on a dupe of the popular style, which means you don’t have to miss out. And the best part is, it costs half the price. If you want to wear a royalty-approved outfit but don’t have a designer budget, look no further than & Other Stories, where you’ll find an incredible dupe of the pretty dress for just $ 95. Here’s all that you need to know about stylish shopping. < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Getty) You can trust our independent roundups. We may earn commissions from some retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. These revenues help us fund journalism through The independent. Long dress in floral print & Other Stories: 95, Stories.com < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (And other stories) If you were hoping to add the Kates dress to your wardrobe, you’re in luck because we’ve tracked down this similar style that will cost you a lot less. Designed by street pillar High Street & Other Stories, the lookalike dress is crafted from a soft cotton blend and features a similar A-line silhouette and deep V-neckline to Kates’ original dress. It also has a bright floral pattern in spring tones of pink, lilac and sage green, as well as elegant puffed sleeves and long slits on the front of the skirt that create a flowing silhouette. The Duchess completed her look with this pair of heeled espadrilles (135, Russellandbromley.com), which would also look great worn with this dupe. However, if you prefer to temper feminine florals with a certain harshness, we recommend pairing yours with these chunky black sandals (35, Schuh.co.uk). Buy now For more royal fashion, read our guide on where to shop. Kate Middletons Affordable Gemstone Necklace IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to change our coverage. Reviews are compiled from a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

