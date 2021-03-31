London-based manual raises € 22million to create global digital men’s wellness platform





According to various research, nine out of ten men would rather endure an illness or health problem than see a doctor. however, Manual, a UK-based startup is here to change that. Manual is a wellness platform for men and its mission is to break down the stigma surrounding the way men approach their health. Secure 22M Recently, the London-based company closed a $ 30 million (around $ 22 million) financing. US companies Sonoma Brands and Waldencast, and existing investors Felix Capital and Cherry Ventures also participated. Other investors, including FJ Labs and the GISEV Family Office, have also joined in. The funding will be used for product development and international expansion in Europe, Latin America and Asia. George Pallis, Founder and CEO of Manual, says: We have been encouraged to see men of all ages increasingly turning to Manual for multiple health issues, with almost half of our clients seeking help. for several problems. It is clear that a health problem can have more than one cause and we can offer clients the opportunity to treat their health in a more holistic way. Use different treatments to understand and improve their well-being. Personalized advice and care Founded by George Pallis and Michalis Gkontas, Manual offers a suite of diagnostic and blood testing tools, providing clients with personalized advice and a treatment plan to help them achieve their goals. Pallis says: Changing the discourse on men’s health and their approach to wellness is extremely important to us. We believe that by creating a platform and community where men have easy access to medical support and health treatments, we can drive positive change for men not only in the UK, but across the UK. world. The platform also allows users to tackle several aspects of their well-being, including heart health, gut health, testosterone, sleep, energy, and immunity. Quadruple its turnover in 2020 According to Manual, over the past 12 months the company has proliferated, quadrupling its revenues and expanding from the UK to Brazil, with a team of just 30 people. The company competes with Numan (London), Ro (New York) and Hims, who all focus on issues like erectile dysfunction, vitamins, and more. Antoine Nussenbaum, co-founder and partner of Felix Capital, adds: There is still a lot of work to be done to lift the taboo when it comes to men looking after their well-being and talking openly about health issues. But a change was starting to take place among consumers. Men of all ages turn to Manual for help, showing the importance of an authentic brand, built on passion and community. Kevin Murphy, Managing Director of Sonoma Brands, says: We are thrilled to be investors in Manual. The company exists to give people the means to take better care of themselves and to live more fully. George and his team have the clarity of vision and the skills to make Manual a leader in this exciting and important field.







