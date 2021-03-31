See photos – Hollywood Life





Check out some of the best mini dresses Kourtney Kardashian has worn over the years! Kourtney kardashian can rock any trend she devotes herself to. But there is one look that she always kills that seems to be a favorite of her vast wardrobe. What’s the trend? The mini dress! The 41-year-old mother-of-three loves wearing a mini dress for special occasions and nightlife on the town, and she always takes them off effortlessly. Let’s take a look at some of Kourtney’s best mini dresses over the years! Kourtney in a mini purple One of Kourt’s most iconic mini-dress looks was this little number she wore in Los Angeles on June 29, 2019. Kourt worked the vintage on. Versace mini purple with lace details at the hem of her skirt and on the bodice, creating a sweetheart neckline. Kourtney looked impeccable in the outfit and added a pair of strappy sandal heels to complete the simple and sexy look. Kourtney in a mini yellow Of course, Kourtney has been rocking the mini-dress trend for years. During an outing at Craig’s in West Hollywood on September 15, 2020, Kourt made this mustard yellow mini dress for a night out with BFF Addison rae. Kourt looked great in the dress and the color complimented her perfectly. She kept it super simple and stylish by pulling her hair back and working out a red lip. Kourtney in a mini floral Finally, Kourtney was spotted in Los Angeles on July 26, 2018 in this cute mini! the keeping up with the Kardashians star worked a black mini dress with long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder cut. The fabric accentuated Kourt’s figure effortlessly, and she paired the mini dress, which featured pink and green flowers, with a pair of pink open-toed heels! Naturally, there are so many more looks where they come from. Want to see more pictures of Kourtney Kardashian rocking mini dresses? Take a look at the images in the gallery above!

