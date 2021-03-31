Can Gonzaga at Final Four-Bound go undefeated?

The Final Four is now ready. Two other teams solidified their places in the men’s college basketball final weekend on Tuesday, joining the Baylor and Houston winners in the Elite Eight on Monday.

No. 1 Gonzaga steamed in Southern California in the first game, showing strength as the overall seed in this tournament and returning to the Final Four for the second time in program history after falling in the 2017 National Championship match.

The UCLA No.11 seed once again played the giant killer, upsetting Michigan’s No.1 behind a defense that controls Johnny Juzang’s tempo and 28 points. Coach Mike Cronin’s Bruins might be blue blood at heart, but they were the biggest surprise of this tournament from the First Four to the Final Four.

Gonzaga and UCLA will meet on Saturday in the final game. But before that, let’s take a look at what we learned from two Elite Eight matches.

Gonzaga could truly go undefeated

Southern California was no challenge for the Bulldogs 30-0, who won 85-66, showing a style that makes it hard to imagine this team not cutting the net on April 5. . This would mean that the “Zags would be the first undefeated. team to win the national title since an Indiana team coached by Bobby Knight did so in 1976.

At this point, it’s likely history will be made, with MarkFew showcasing one of his best teams he’s ever coached. Drew Timme is a great man who can take over, Corey Kispert is the best outside shooter in the Final Four and Jalen Suggs takes the upper hand, nearly totaling a triple-double against USC finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. .

UCLA goes from top four to bottom four

We can’t call a school that has 11 national championship banners hanging from the rafts a Cinderella. But the Bruins were the biggest bracket breaker in this NCAA tournament, ending Alabama’s No.2 season in the Sweet 16 and now Michigan’s No.1 season in the Elite Eight. It came after the NCAA Selection Committee gave UCLA a No.11 seed as a bubble team after four straight losses before the start of March Madness. If the Bruins hadn’t resumed their assault after a 17-point deficit against Michigan State in the first round of play, they wouldn’t even be here.

On Tuesday, Cronin’s group performed with swagger and tenacity that bulldozed into the first half. The UCLA players forced turnovers, drew charges and limited star Franz Wagner to 1-for-10 by pulling all the ingredients that led to a slower pace that favored the Bruins. Johnny Juzang’s 28 points were the difference in a 51-49 game that lacked attack.

The Big Ten is officially over

Michigan was the conference’s last hope. But the loss of the No.1 seed to UCLA solidified a disastrous and underperforming NCAA tournament for the nation’s top statistic (by NET) league. Of the nine teams that went dancing from the Big Ten, only one remained in the Sweet 16, the Wolverines, who had redefined their identity without second-highest scorer IsaiahLivers. The Pac-12, who went 13-4 in that tournament, will instead send a UCLA team to the Final Four. Michigan fared better than the others, as No.2 seed Ohio State was ousted in the first round by Oral Roberts and No.1 seed Illinois was rebounded by Loyola. Chicago.

A scary sight with the referee coming down

Long-time college basketball referee Bert Smith collapsed to the ground less than four minutes after the first match between Gonzaga and USCSmith, in stable condition thereafter, sat on the stretch and woke up, conscious and conversing with the medical staff. He felt “dizzy in the field” and was ultimately not taken to hospital after a medical exam, releasing a statement thanking everyone for their concerns. Smith fell back, hit his head on the ground, and lay on his back still. With a replacement, Tony Henderson, who had been at the scoring table. Tony Chiazza, originally scheduled as a replacement for the final drink between Michigan and UCLA, replaced Henderson, according to the NCAA.

