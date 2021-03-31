Gandhi and dress – The Statesman

The Mahatma (great soul) shaped and inspired many Indian sovereign and political instincts which are still invoked in the name of the father of the nation. Although in recent times the true consciousness of humanity in India has been diminished and he shares an increasingly large and uncomfortable space with the man who killed him. Overall, the country’s political instincts have not necessarily changed for the better over the years, in many ways they have regressed or atrophied, instead of progressing. The stranglehold of misogynistic, chauvinistic and revisionist politicians, transcending political lines, is omnipresent.

Their preaching, outdated and unsolicited sermons on issues that shouldn’t concern them militate against better sense and priorities, and more in line with the Khap Panchayat mentality that refuses to evolve over time. In recent times, unwarranted comments about ripped jeans and Bermuda shorts have horrified citizens. The superficiality of the strength of the political bench, even in the supposed party with a difference appeared with the most unwelcome comments from a relatively young chief minister, who was recently appointed in a reshuffle to ensure good governance, just before crucial state elections. Within hours he gave a glimpse of his mind with, You run an NGO, wear ripped knee jeans, get moving in society, the kids are with you, what values ​​you are going to teach ~ subliminal concerns with the NGO mix , of society, the understanding of values ​​as well as of the garment itself was evident.

It would be relevant to imagine how Mahatma Gandhi, shot down by an illiberal fanatic, would have reacted to the question of clothing. Gandhi has been called a half-naked fakir for his final image in simple loincloth and khadi, by racist Winston Churchill. But Gandhi’s image was a deliberate take on his political and Indian assertion, to dare with a visually powerful statement.

Previously, Gandhi had also adorned the quintessential English Gentleman’s attire, though spiced with the sweet Indianness of a Kathiawadi velvet beanie and collar ~ a subtle signal from his descent from a family of high officials of the feudal court of Kathiawad. Gandhi confessed his initial vanity of dressing admitting that the punctuality of the clothes persisted for years!

Gandhis’ unpublished manual, Guide to London, addressed to Indian students emigrating to England, contained a section devoted to the importance of dressing properly (with English etiquette). In it, Gandhi makes a compelling case for attention to detail in dressing, as it reflects the character and standards of the culture. Clearly shying away from ostentation, Gandhi had no qualms about suggesting following the prevailing trends and fads. That his attempts to be the English gentleman collapsed with the crass shock in South Africa, where racism did not tolerate such parity between a white and a non-white, was to lead to a political awakening of an Indian who was respect who bore no inferiority. complex about his native dress style. His personal tribulations during his societal work with indentured Indians in South Africa sparked the seeds of self-reliance, which was ultimately to lead to Swadeshi. A deeper awareness of the miserable fate that awaited the native Zulus in the Zulu rebellion, pushed Gandhi towards a higher awareness of Satyagraha (Force of Truth / Soul). Collectively, the increasingly politicized Gandhi expressed his identity, Swadeshiness, Satyagraha in a visual dimension that is to say the simplicity and ethnicity of his dress. Giving up his earlier view of Western clothing as the only means of civilization or the necessity of Manchester fabric became his rallying cry.

But Gandhis’ reasons for the metamorphoses were contextual, psychological, and decidedly political for a reason – and that reason was not to denigrate Western sartorial sensibilities as inferior, amoral, or scandalous. Gandhis insistence on Indianness did not reflect the reverse superiority or incivilization of the West, but in the deeper principles of equality for all, without discrimination. Her changed sense of dress was symbolic of the fusion of identity, beliefs and the urge to undress, towards a higher goal.

On the last day Gandhi was on a specific mission, and his deliberately austere and native clothing represented a certain topical reaction and a personal quest for truth, empathy and struggle, as he saw fit to be expressed in his style. clothing. However, India’s independence in 1947 recalibrated many of Gandhi’s earlier expressions and symbols of the freedom struggle (including suggesting the dissolution of the Congress Party) to more pressing, tangible and critical emergencies in the nation recently vivified, rather than worrying about dress style. Unfortunately, for the ever-changing mind of a Gandhi, his successors in Indian politics have always tied his memory to selective silos that impose a rigidity of perception, which brilliantly ignores the crucial contexts underlying the mind. progressive Gandhi who made him the Mahatma.

As Father of the Nation, Gandhi’s photo adorns the corridors of power where elected officials of the state and national assemblies swear to respect the sacred constitutional spirit, under the vigilant (albeit increasingly reduced) photos of Gandhi.

Beyond the usual partisan brawl and competitive blame ~ the reality is that India is in the throes of an unprecedented economic-cartographic-medical-societal crisis, and pontificating over sartorial preferences is not only a luxury, but a misplaced and shameful luxury, at this. The art of distracting from the real issues facing an impending second / third wave of the pandemic must give way to deliberations on our real needs.

Politicians need to understand the evolving spirit of the times (which needs no judgmental or misogynistic statements) and be confident and reassured about the timeless Sanskaars in a 5,000-year-old civilization.

A strong sense of priority and sensitivity is imperative for public leaders to push them into progressive banks, rather than trying to swim against the tide and walk imperiously, out of ignorance and endlessly. The issue of ripped jeans is not so much about the clothes as it is about the ripped mentality – there was nothing Sanskaari or Gandhi in the unwanted statements of these politicians. Gandhi would surely have disdained such a thought, that too 73 years after his death.