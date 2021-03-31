Fashion
These Hoka sneakers are the only shoes I've worn outside for a year, and I'm totally okay with that
Allie Holloway and Timothy Mulcare
Like everyone else, my forties forced some unexpected changes to my personal style. I never thought I would be a regular athlete. Or that I would really invest in a nice pair of house slippers. But one thing I really didn’t see coming was that my stay in lockdown would inspire me to get a single pair of prime shoes that I could wear for walking long distances in literally all types of weather. .
It all started in early March last year, when my normal train ride to the office was replaced by daily walks around Prospect Park in Brooklyn, across from my apartment. Rain or shine, I needed to get out of my small apartment at least once a day to breathe some fresh air and stretch my legs. That’s when I started putting on waterproof athletic shoes designed for hiking or trail running. And the best I’ve tried are from Hoka One One. Here’s why a pair of Kaha Lows protected by Gore-Tex also deserves a place in your rotation.
They are perfect for everyone (Any!) External situation
It’s not just my daily sanity walks. Almost all of my trips out of the apartment over the past year have been on foot trips. No cars, very little train travel. Which means I’m walking to a remote park or taking long urban hikes through town. I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t even have to think about what shoes I’m going to wear when I leave the apartment. These are my Hokas. During the few times I was able to escape the city, I took these shoes from urban hiking to real hiking through the Catskills, where they are just as reliable (if not better) on rough terrain than they are on the sidewalks. . What’s especially good, though, is that I don’t have to worry about going to a remote, outdoor scout-like gathering in these hiking boots, because – and this is very important – they don’t. do not see like hiking shoes. The Kaha Lows could pass for genuinely stylish chunky sneakers any day (because they are).
Did I mention they are waterproof?
Because they are fully waterproof. This is thanks to the Gore-Tex liner. So not only do I not have to worry about walking long distances, but I also don’t have to worry about the weather. I’m not joking at all when I say I wear them for everyone. Alone. Opportunity. I took them through snow, streams, rain, mud, ice. As someone suffering from constant decision fatigue, it has been a happy experience to just be able to shoot my Hokas without even caring about what is going on outside.
Most importantly, they are comfortable
I have tried a number of other brands’ lower ankle hiker / hiker shoes and have found that they can often feel too stiff. Due to the thick waterproof layer, these shoes do not have the flexibility to bend with the foot and can in fact be difficult to walk without support from the top. But the Kaha Lows manage to be strong against the elements but also flexible enough to move and bend without feeling like a brick on their feet. Which is good because functionally these things are tanks. With the high grip Vibram sole and wide base, highly cushioned and providing good support, the Kahas are robust, perfect for long climbs or descents on rough terrain. And with a secure lacing system, these shoes are fully locked to my foot as I want them to be. Who knows, maybe once we get back to seeing people in person, I’ll wear them to formal events as well.
Accessory photography and styling by Allie Holloway and Timothy Mulcare
