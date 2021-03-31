With the ERDEM collaboration, Universal Standard takes a further step towards fashion for all





ERDEM x Universal Standard seeks to unify fashion by emphasizing style and not size. Ina Lekiewicz

Alex Waldman is fine with exclusivity. She is good with exclusive prices, she is good with exclusive materials and she is good with exclusive designs. But what is not suitable is the exclusivity of the sizing. As the co-founder of Universal Standard, an innovative fashion brand that manufactures clothing in sizes 00 to 40, Waldman made it her mission to not only bring stylish clothing to the women most often excluded in the industry. , but also to get them to all women. We don’t even like to say inclusive size because it sort of involves that inner golden circle that has to open up to include everyone, she says. The size is much simpler than that. Its equal in size, and it hits a little differently. While recent years have seen size diversity more widely adopted on magazine pages and on catwalks around the world, and the birth of many brands based on body positivity, Universal Standard is not interested in activism. . We are not a mark of body positivity because we feel that we have no right to be. I think body positivity is a very important and very personal thing, and no brand should give up on that idea to sell clothes, says Waldman. Were a brand, we make clothes, and if you need clothes, come and buy clothes as linear and standard as it sounds. Since its launch five and a half years ago, Universal Standard has built a reputation as a pioneer in the democratization of fashion and now offers the widest range of sizes of any non-custom brand. But more than that, the company has encouraged other industry players to follow suit. Over the past few years, the brand has partnered with Adidas, J. Crew and Rodarte to create special capsule collections, and now, for its latest collaboration, Universal Standard is teaming up with ERDEM. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The eight-piece collection marks the first time ERDEM has played with denim. Ina Lekiewicz

Synonymous with femininity and daring romanticism, the famous British fashion house recently announced its commitment to expand its size range, and the collaboration with Universal Standard only reinforces that. It also marks a new take on the classic ERDEM aesthetic which, for the first time in the brand’s history, will include denim. There is a beautiful universality in denim, and with careful design you can achieve wonderful permanence, says Erdem Moralolu MBE, the label’s eponymous creator. Fashion for all means consciously designing beyond the limits of form or trend. The collection consists of eight pieces in total: wide leg patchwork boyfriend jeans available in dark wash and white denim, high waisted skinny jeans with sailor buttons, denim jumpsuit, unstructured white denim skirt, dress- floral print shirt with a ruffle trim, and a floral print smocked shirt with short or long sleeves. As you would with any collection, Erdem came up with a number of pieces, and we sat down with him. [over Zoom] and thought they were really fantastic, Waldman remembers the design process. And these are the pieces that, in our opinion, would be a very good way to announce this collaboration to a new clientele. There is a beautiful universality in denim, and with careful design, you can achieve a wonderful … [+] permanently, specifies Erdem Moralolu MBE, the eponymous designer of the labels. Ina Lekiewicz

The ERDEM collection launches on the universal standard website today and is expected to generate huge demand, but Waldman won’t stop until the entire fashion industry sees women in a different way. I think what’s important here is that we keep doing the job and keep showing ourselves and everyone that it’s absolutely possible, absolutely doable and absolutely necessary, she says. This is ultimately the material point, if you forgive the pun.

